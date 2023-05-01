Leaked! Google Pixel 7a unboxing image shows new design and colors





Google’s annual developer conference – Google I/O 2023 – takes place on May 10th, and Google could announce not only Android 14, but also the Pixel 7a alongside the rumored Pixel Fold. The Pixel 7 series, the successor to the Google Pixel 6a released at the same time last year. With Google’s event just days away, more and more news is being reported or leaked.

Recently, unboxing images of the Google Pixel 7a leaked online, giving us our first glimpse of Google’s upcoming mid-range smartphone.

Google Pixel 7a leak

The image, first spotted by 9to5Google, was leaked by informant SnoopyTech showing the Google Pixel 7a and its packaging. The back of the phone houses the camera module in the familiar camera bump first seen on the Google Pixel 7. The snap shows the dark gray unit of the Google Pixel 7a. This will apparently be called Cobalt.

Wondering which mobile to buy?

Just a few days ago, another set of leaked images revealed the Pixel 7a’s Arctic Blue hue. The packaging is similar to current Google flagships, so no power adapter is supposed in the box.

Google Pixel 7a: What it can offer

It’s been suggested that the upcoming Pixel smartphone could once again get a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, similar to last year’s. It is possible to carry a set. Furthermore, it is also rumored that Google may increase the RAM from his 6GB to 8GB this year.

A leak suggests a major camera overhaul, with a new 64MP primary rear shooter on the card. Another first feature of the smartphone, according to the leak, is wireless charging capability. This is also something that hasn’t been brought to the series yet.

Google Pixel 7a: Expected price

According to informant Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata), the price of Google Pixel 7a could start from Rs. 40000. If this report turns out to be true, it will be a price cut from the current Google Pixel 6a. 43000.

However, please note that all of this information is based on unofficial reports and should therefore be treated with some caution. Only an official announcement from Google will reveal any real information about the Google Pixel 7a at Google I/O on May 10th.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tech.hindustantimes.com/mobile/news/leaked-google-pixel-7a-unboxing-images-show-new-design-colours-71682913782003.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos