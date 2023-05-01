Google can now show referendum ads





The campaign, led by Jacinta Nampijinpa Price, is so far the only Voice to Parliament group to display ads on YouTube and Google services, and in the past 10 days, millions of Australians have received their message. I am paying the fee.

This provides unprecedented details about advertisers using Google’s advertising services to display voice referendum messages, according to data obtained from Google’s Advertising Transparency Center. Google is responsible for serving video ads on YouTube, sponsored listings on Google Search, and display ads on other websites that use Google Ads.

Last month, Google quietly updated its political content policy to include ads about the Australian referendum or referendum starting today.

This is “part of Google’s commitment to supporting the integrity of elections and the electoral process globally through increased transparency, and following the launch of political advertising transparency for election advertising in Australia.” , Lucinda Longcroft, director of government affairs and public policy at Google Australia, told Crikey. email.

This means that ads about Voice to Parliament referendums have the same requirements as ads by elections or politicians. This designation requires advertisers to verify their identities, disclose their identities in their ads, and appear in Google’s Advertising Transparency Report.

Looking at Google’s Transparency Center, we’ve only ever seen one Voice campaign powered by the tech giant’s advertising service. Right-wing lobby group Advance Australia’s No campaign, Fair Australia, has surpassed all other political advertisers in the past 30 days, with 82 of his YouTube ads having spent more than $7,000 on him, making him one of the largest advertisers in the past. ran a display ad that was viewed more than 2.5 million times. two weeks. The campaign had the highest spending in New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland.

This reflected the tens of thousands of dollars Fair Australia spent on advertising on Facebook and Instagram to reach users, surpassed only by the Yes23 campaign.

Google’s advertising transparency measures were first introduced in 2018 in the aftermath of the 2016 US presidential election. This time, Russia was using her Facebook advertising service to specifically target a cohort of misinformed US citizens. Facebook’s parent companies, Google and Meta, have responded to public pressure over the dangers of dark ads by creating transparency measures that allow people to view political ads and who they target.

you make us independent

Crikey can be independent thanks to subscriber support. We want to be transparent with you. Here’s a breakdown of where to invest in that support:

Journalists, editors and contributors: 53% Award-winning journalism takes the village and we invest heavily in our villages. Marketing, Support, and Leadership: 32% Everything from customer support to Crikey’s annual subscription drive is handled by this category of people and spending. IT & Overhead: 15% Crikey’s IT team is constantly working to improve the customer experience. Plus, you need standard stuff like insurance, office space, and typical business needs.

Join now for $12 for 12 weeks with a Crikey subscription.

join now

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.crikey.com.au/2023/05/01/voice-to-parliament-google-ad-transparency-digital/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos