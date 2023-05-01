ClearVue Technologies Ltd Welcomes Distinguished Façade and Glazing Experience to Board





Gerd Hoenicke and Charles Mowrey join the board of smart building materials company ClearVue Technologies Ltd (ASX:CPV, OTCQB:CVUEF), bringing extensive experience in façades and glazing to the company’s executive suites.

Industry leaders serve as non-executive directors and advise on glazing and façade initiatives in key markets such as Europe and the US.

ClearVues’ latest appointments are part of a board refresh strategy designed to help meet corporate governance goals and expand the depth and breadth of the board’s skill sets.

Passion for industry innovation

Victor Rosenberg, Non-Executive Chairman of ClearVue, commented on the new hires, saying that Hoenicke and Morley’s global experience will prove invaluable as the company navigates its key markets. said.

Both directors are passionate about innovation in the industry and understand the importance of maintaining a focus on innovation as the company grows.

They both understand the important role ClearVue products can play in decarbonizing construction and sustainable building design.

We look forward to working with Chuck and Gerd as we begin our commercial engagement and team expansion over the next 12 months.

Gerd Hoenicke

Gerd Hoenicke is a recognized industry leader in façade and curtain wall systems. He is best described as a senior level executive with over 35 years of experience in the international façade industry.

In the past, he has held countless leadership roles with companies in the United States and Europe as CEO, technical director, and independent consultant.

Hoenickes’ portfolio includes the German Chancellery in Berlin, Central St. Giles in London, EZB in Frankfurt, Kimbell Art Museum in Dallas, 5 Broadgate in London and the Broad Museum in Los Angeles.

ClearVue says these projects reflect the attention to detail in façade design and innovation.

In 2019, Hoenicke founded his own façade consultancy business and continues to be involved in a variety of high profile projects in the US and UK, most recently Parcel 9 in Washington DC and Landmark Pinnacle London.

Charles Chuck Morley

Charles Mowrey brings over 50 years of commercial glass and glazing experience to the ClearVue team.

Like Hoenicke, his leadership resume is extensive, most recently demonstrated in his CEO post at 8G Solutions, a leading US glass manufacturer.

Mowrey also served as President and CEO of Harmon Inc., where revenue surged from $87 million to $300 million and championed several acquisitions and in-house startups.

After 22 years at Harmon, he worked for approximately three years as Executive Vice President at American glass manufacturer View Inc.

Mowrey then spent eight years at Guardian Glass, part of Koch Industries, a large US conglomerate, where he was Managing Director of Emerging Technologies.

He was then handed over to 8G and led the company through a pivotal growth phase.

