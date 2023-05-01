Google Cloud Announces General Availability of Cloud Run Jobs





Google Cloud recently announced the general availability of Cloud Run Jobs, a serverless option for running scripts and jobs that don’t respond to HTTP requests. New execution environment improves CPU, network performance and supports network file system.

Unlike Cloud Run services, which process HTTP requests, Cloud Run jobs only execute tasks and cannot accept parameters at runtime. Introduced as a preview at Google I/O, Cloud Run jobs are designed to run batch data transformations, database migrations, nightly reports, and run-to-complete jobs, migrating legacy scripts to serverless environments helps. Karolina Netolicka, Group Product Manager, and Bex Heart, Product Marketing Manager at Google explain:

Cloud Run was originally designed for the needs of a website or API service to allow users to run “services” that respond to HTTP requests or events (…). However, the same organizations that used Cloud Run (…) have found ways to use serverless environments to run other workloads that don’t quite fit the HTTP request paradigm.

Google isn’t the only cloud provider that offers options for scheduling tasks. He Shekhar Jha, a distinguished engineer at Capital One, compares running jobs on AWS ECS and Google Cloud.

Google has released a new execution environment with improved CPU and network performance and support for network file systems. This makes it easier to migrate existing applications. Cloud Run supports Cloud Filestore, self-managed NFS server, and FUSE. A Cloud Storage bucket as a local file system. Netrika and Hart add:

Our Generation 2 execution environment is fully compatible with all Linux features, so you can easily migrate your existing containers to Cloud Run. This means that software that did not run on Cloud Run due to an unimplemented system call issue can now run on Cloud Run’s Generation 2 execution environment.

Niklas Higi, co-founder and CTO of Kombo, comments on the new feature video and highlights some limitations.

I couldn’t use Cloud Run jobs for my long-running task use case, and had to resort to managing GKE clusters and creating K8S jobs due to two limitations: Individual executions of jobs can’t pass arguments. There is no way to pass (. ..) As with regular Cloud Run, the maximum run time is limited to 1 hour.

The default task timeout setting for Cloud Run Jobs is 10 minutes and can be increased up to 1 hour. There is no explicit timeout for jobs, relying only on the completion of all tasks. For pricing, the first 240,000 vCPU seconds and 450,000 GiB seconds of each month are free.

