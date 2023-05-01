What is edge computing in the 5G era?





You’ll hear a lot about edge computing in the next few years. We are already immersed in an interconnected society of millions of devices around the world. This information flow should be as efficient and fast as possible, with minimal latency or delay between the time a command is given and its execution. So what is edge computing technology and how does it relate to 5G connectivity? Let’s take a closer look.

Let’s get to the point: What is Edge Computing?

Today, IoT is all-encompassing. From the most mundane, like being able to watch movies on demand in the highest possible quality, to the most sophisticated, like being able to operate on a patient without a doctor present. must be done systematically. In the former case, the adverse effects of delay are not dangerous, but telesurgery requires millimeter precision.

The advent of 5G has significantly reduced the latency of interconnected devices, but this network alone is insufficient to meet today’s needs. This is where edge computing technology comes into play. Move data processing closer to where the data is generated.

Edge Computing and Cloud Computing

Before we dive in, it’s important to understand what cloud computing is. Today’s millions of devices generate vast amounts of data that is analyzed through the cloud. In other words, information “moves” from, say, our computer to an external server located in a data center thousands of miles away.

To illustrate this with a real-world example, connect to the Internet from your mobile phone and visit a particular website. To access the page, a request is sent to the telephone operator, who forwards it to the target server. This server processes the data, responds and sends back, so you can visit the site without any problems. And the “cloud” is not only used to process data, but also to store data and run applications and services. This whole process is influenced by innovative technologies such as blockchain and artificial intelligence. According to a Microsoft press release, IDC predicts over 41.6 billion of his IoT devices will be connected by 2025. As a result, it consumes a huge amount of data and a lot of bandwidth.

Edge Computing: Practical Applications

Edge computing aims to bring data processing as close as possible to the devices that generate it. This not only frees up bandwidth, but it also minimizes response delays between the device and the server. In certain scenarios such as automated cars and health and industrial robots, this response needs to be as fast as possible.

For connected cars, edge computing is proving to be an essential technology. Cars are increasingly equipped with cameras and sensors that monitor traffic and the driver’s visual environment in real time. Thanks to this environmental analysis, drivers receive real-time traffic information and can predict various accidents.

In this regard, it is estimated that self-driving cars can generate over 300 TB of data per year. Sending all this information to a server far away from where it was generated is not efficient. In this case, the maneuver should be performed as close as possible to the autonomous vehicle. The delay in traffic safety is obvious. All incidents must be reported in real time, immediately and without delay.

This is definitely a big advantage of edge computing. This technology means that data is processed close to the user making the request (for example, it does not have to travel from Spain to a server in San Francisco), making the whole process more efficient and faster.

Edge computing is also very useful for machine learning models for quality control of enterprise products. In the cloud, the information collected by the assembly line sensors that determine whether a product meets quality standards must be sent to a server for analysis and sent back. Bringing this process to the edge of production makes the sensor more efficient. A sensor should only send data about a product if there is suspicion that the product is not properly produced.

In conclusion, edge computing is the arrival of 5G, a technology with multiple applications (quality control, traffic safety, video games, virtual reality in the healthcare sector) that require investment in network infrastructure and data analysis tools. It is a technology driven by

