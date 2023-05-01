AI’s godfather quits Google, warns of danger ahead





Jeffrey Hinton was a pioneer of artificial intelligence. In 2012, Dr. Hinton and two of his graduate students at the University of Toronto created the technology that will serve as the intellectual foundation for AI systems that tech giants believe are the key to the future.

But on Monday he officially announced that these companies are headed for danger in an aggressive campaign to create products based on generative artificial intelligence, the technology that powers popular chatbots like ChatGPT. We have officially joined the chorus of critics who claim to be in competition.

Dr. Hinton said he left his job at Google after more than a decade to become one of the most respected voices in the field, giving him the freedom to speak out about AI risks. , now regrets his life’s work.

I console myself with the usual excuse: If I hadn’t done it, someone else would have, Dr. Hinton said in a lengthy interview last week in the dining room of his Toronto home. A breakthrough.

Dr. Hinton’s journey from AI pioneer to apocalyptic is a remarkable moment for the tech industry at perhaps its most significant inflection point in decades. The industry leader believes new AI systems are as important as his introduction of web browsers in the early 1990s and could bring breakthroughs in fields ranging from pharmaceutical research to education. .

But what’s gnawing at many industry insiders is the fear that they’re letting something dangerous run wild. Generative AI may already be a tool of misinformation. Immediately, it can become a risk to work. Somewhere along the line, we say that the biggest worry of technologists is that it can be a risk to humanity.

Dr. Hinton said it was difficult to see how it could be prevented from malicious individuals exploiting it.

After San Francisco startup OpenAI released a new version of ChatGPT in March, more than 1,000 technology leaders and researchers signed an open letter, saying AI technology poses serious risks to society and society, so the new system requested a six-month pause in development of Human race.

A few days later, 19 current and former leaders of the Association for Advancement of Artificial Intelligence, a 40-year-old academic society, released their own letter warning of the risks of AI. The company deploys his OpenAI technology across a wide range of products, including the Bing search engine.

Dr. Hinton, often referred to as the Godfather of AI, did not sign any of these letters and said he did not want to publicly criticize Google or other companies until after he quit his job. He gave notice of his resignation to the company last month and spoke by phone on Thursday with Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet, Google’s parent company. He declined to speak publicly about the details of his conversation with Mr. Pichai.

Google Chief Scientist Jeff Dean said in a statement:

Dr. Hinton is a 75-year-old British expat and lifelong researcher whose career has been fueled by a personal belief in the development and use of AI. In 1972, as a graduate student at the University of Edinburgh, Dr. Hinton developed an idea called neural networks. A neural network is a mathematical system that analyzes data and learns skills. At the time, few researchers believed in this idea. But it became his life’s work.

In the 1980s, Dr. Hinton was a professor of computer science at Carnegie Mellon University, but reluctance to accept Pentagon funding left the university for Canada. At the time, most of his AI research in the United States was funded by the Department of Defense. Dr. Hinton strongly opposes the use of artificial intelligence on the battlefield, which he calls robotic soldiers.

In 2012, Dr. Hinton and two Toronto students, Ilya Sutskever and Alex Kryshevsky, were able to analyze thousands of photographs and learn to identify common objects such as flowers, dogs, and cars. I built a neural network.

Google bought the company started by Dr. Hinton and his two students for $44 million. And their system has led to the creation of increasingly powerful technologies, including new chatbots such as ChatGPT and Google Bard. Sutskever has since become the lead scientist at OpenAI. In 2018, Dr. Hinton and two of his other longtime collaborators won the Turing Prize, often called the Nobel Prize of Computing, for his work on neural networks.

Around the same time, companies such as Google and OpenAI began building neural networks that learned from vast amounts of digital text. Dr. Hinton saw it as a powerful way for machines to understand and generate language, but inferior to how humans process language.

And last year, as Google and OpenAI built their systems with much more data, his views changed. He still believed that the system was inferior to the human brain in some respects, but surpassed human intelligence in others. Perhaps what is happening in these systems is actually much better than what is happening in the brain.

He believes that as companies improve their AI systems, they will become more and more dangerous. Looking at the situation five years ago and the current situation, he talked about his AI technology. Take the difference and propagate it forward. That’s scary.

Until last year, Google acted as a good steward of the technology, careful not to release anything that could cause harm, he said. But now that Microsoft has expanded his Bing search engine with chatbots, Google is challenging Google’s core business and looking to deploy the same kind of technology. According to Dr. Hinton, tech giants are embroiled in a race that may be impossible to stop.

His immediate concern is that the internet will be flooded with false photos, videos and texts that the average person will no longer be able to tell what is true.

He also worries that AI technology will eventually upend the job market. Today, chatbots like ChatGPT tend to complement human workers, but they may replace others who handle simple tasks, such as paralegals, personal assistants, and translators. It takes the drudgery out of work, he said. It may take away more than that.

He worries that future versions of technology will pose a threat to humanity in the future. This is because they often learn unexpected behavior from the vast amounts of data they analyze. He said this is a problem because individuals and companies are allowing AI systems to not only generate their own computer code, but actually run that code on their own. And he fears the day will come when killer robots become truly autonomous weapons.

The idea that this thing could actually be smarter than a few people believed, he said. But most people thought it was off the mark. And I thought it was pretty out of the way. I thought it would be 30 to 50 years, or more. Obviously, I no longer think about it.

Many other experts, including many of his students and colleagues, say the threat is hypothetical. However, Dr. Hinton believes the competition between the likes of Google and Microsoft will escalate into a global competition that cannot be stopped without some kind of global regulation.

But that may not be possible, he said. Unlike nuclear weapons, he said there is no way to know if a company or country is working on the technology in secret. That’s it. He said he doesn’t think they should expand this further until they figure out if they can control it.

Dr. Hinton said that when people asked him how he could tackle potentially dangerous technology, he would paraphrase Robert Oppenheimer, who led the U.S. effort to build the atomic bomb. Said: Do it first.

he doesn’t say it anymore

