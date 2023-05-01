Google Bard didn’t arrive before OpenAIs ChatGPT for this reason





OpenAI introduced ChatGPT in November 2022. The launch led to an artificial intelligence (AI) race in which major tech giants participated and unveiled their own AI bots/tools. Google debuted his AI chatbot named Bard in February this year, almost three months after the launch of ChatGPT.

A former Google engineer now claims that Google Bard may have arrived at the same time as ChatGPT. In an interview with Futurism, Blake Lemoine, who was also a former member of Google’s artificial intelligence team, said Google began working on the product in his mid-2021.

It wasn’t called Bird at the time, but they were working on it and trying to figure out if it was safe to release. It would have been released around the same time as ChatGPT or shortly before,” Lemoine said.

He said the initial launch of the chatbot was due in part to safety concerns he raised. The company was careful not to hoax too often and not have racial or gender bias or any such political bias,” he added.

In an interview, Lemoine said Google has much more advanced technology that hasn’t been released yet. He also added that Google has many other systems to give his AI more power, more features and make it smarter.

The most sophisticated system I’ve played with so far not only incorporates images, but also sounds, allowing access to the Google Books API and essentially all APIs Google had It gives us access to the backend and we understand everything.”

Catch all business news, market news, breaking news events and breaking news updates with Live Mint. Download The Mint News app for daily market updates.less topics

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/google-bard-did-not-arrive-before-openai-s-chatgpt-due-to-this-reason-11682930289310.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos