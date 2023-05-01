Viva Technology and IFC Receive Record Number of Startup Applications for 2023 AfricaTech Awards





Africa Tech Awards Ceremony @Viva Technology 2022

Paris, France, April 26, 2023 – Viva Technology and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) today announced the top 45 startups on the second long list of the AfricaTech Awards. Continent.

The startup was selected from over 380 applicants by knowledge partner Deloitte. This is a 30% increase from the first edition in 2022. The Fintech category received the most submissions (143), followed by Climate Tech (124) and Health Tech. (115). Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt, Tunisia and South Africa have the highest participation rates among the 33 African countries. This year, her 91% of applicants have at least one woman on their board.

“At a time when startups need it most, we are proud that the AfricaTech Awards showcase the unique vibrancy of the African tech ecosystem to the world. It is evidence of their leading role in tech, fintech and climate tech.The AfricaTech Awards are designed to help them reach their full potential,” said Maurice, Co-President of Viva Technology. Louvi and Pierre Rouette, as well as Managing Director Franois Bituset, explain.

The 2023 AfricaTech Awards are part of IFC’s strategy to strengthen technology ecosystems in emerging markets and help innovative start-ups scale. IFC recently announced a $225 million venture capital platform to support technology entrepreneurs in Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia and Pakistan. IFC also expanded the IFC Startup Catalyst Program with $60 million to help seed funds, incubators, and accelerators fund, mentor, and prepare early-stage startups for later-stage investments.

Technology startups play a key role in emerging markets by supporting economic growth and scaling innovative solutions to pressing development challenges. But many of them go unnoticed by international investors, said IFC Managing Director Makhtar Diop. The AfricaTech Awards provide a global stage for tech entrepreneurs in emerging markets, helping them connect with the investors, mentors and partners they need to scale their innovations on the African continent and beyond. As such, IFC is a strong supporter of this initiative.

In the next stage of the selection process, a panel of industry experts will identify the top three startups in each category and invite them to Viva Technology 2023 in Paris from June 14th to June 17th. AfricaTech Award winners will be announced on the main stage of Viva Technologies.

45 startups were shortlisted for further competition (in alphabetical order)

The top 15 startups in the fintech category sponsored by Cassava Technologies are:

Affinity Africa – Ghana

Alpha Direct Insurtech – Botswa

Asante Financial Services Group – Kenya

Balad – Egypt

Bizao – France

Black Copper – Nigeria

Curacelle – Nigeria

Fingo – Kenya

Fruity – Tunisia

ImaliPay – Kenya

Kippa – Zambia

Nub – Great Britain

PremierCredit – Zambia

Sparkle Microfinance Bank – Nigeria

ValU – Egypt

Top 15 startups in the Health Tech category include:

AfyaRekod – Kenya

Baobab Circle – England

BioCertica – South Africa

Check Kit – Nigeria

Doklein – Spain

Ilara Health – Kenya

Meditect – Ivory Coast

My Dawa – Kenya

O7 Therapy – Egypt

Pharmacy Mart – Egypt

Rology – Egypt

Chezron – Egypt

Talamus Health – USA

Waspito – Cameroon

Zuri Health – Kenya

Top 15 startups in the Climate Tech category include:

Adapter – Kenya

Balamoda – Egypt

CloudFret – France

I-Sense – Morocco

Coolbox – France

Cube – Ethiopia

Cumulus Water – France

MellowVans – South Africa

NjordFrey – Rwanda

OKO – Israel

From sand to green – France

Solar-FI – Kenya

Tilhar – Sudan

TradeBRICS – South Africa

Treepz – Ghana

key figure

3 award categories – Climate Tech, Fintech, Health Tech 382 submissions 45 startups shortlisted 3 winners announced at VivaTech in June See the list of 45 startups here Please look.

About Viva Technology

VivaTech is an innovation accelerator that brings together startups, technology leaders, large corporations and investors to tackle the world’s biggest challenges. Where business meets innovation. Every year VivaTech hosts Europe’s largest tech and startup event. For four exciting days, we’re bringing together tech’s most disruptive topics, entrepreneurs changing the rules, and the world’s biggest tech breakthroughs in Paris to create an ecosystem that works for business. VivaTech is a global community of thousands of startups, investors, organizations, companies, researchers, media and visionaries. The 7th edition of VivaTech will take place from 14-17 June 2023 at the Porte de Versailles in Paris. For more information, please visit https://vivatechnology.com/media and @VivaTech.

About IFC

IFCa members of the World Bank Group are the world’s largest development institutions focused on the private sector in emerging markets. We operate in over 100 countries and use our capital, expertise and influence to create markets and opportunities in the developing world. In fiscal 2022, IFC committed a record $32.8 billion to private businesses and financial institutions in developing countries to harness the power of the private sector to end extreme poverty and help economies rebound from the effects of the compound global crisis. fostered shared prosperity while working to For more information, please visit www.ifc.org.

