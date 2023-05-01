Virginia Tech hosts a three-day festival of music. more . . .





This is a compilation of educational overviews from around the Southwest and Southside.

Virginia Tech Hosts Music/Technology Festival

Virginia Tech hosts a three-day New Music + Technology Festival, celebrating the fusion of music and creative technology, showcasing performance styles ranging from dance to multimedia to live coding. It will be held from May 1st to 3rd.

Example of what’s happening: Claire Seuss, a music graduate student with a focus on creative technology, designed and built her own instrument for the Virginia Tech New Music Ensemble to use during its performances. Suess used a variety of processes to create her instruments in the Creativity and Innovation Districts makerspace.

Using her welding, laser cutting, and coding skills, she operated a CNC plasma table using a plasma torch to cut shapes programmed into a computer using numerical codes. Instruments are constructed from a variety of materials including felt, steel, plywood, poplar, aluminum, ceramic, paper and acrylic.

Other musical performances on Monday include the Virginia Tech Percussion Ensemble and choreography by Scotty Harwig, assistant professor of movement, performance, and integrated media at the School of the Performing Arts. Dance showcases his students’ performance abilities through his movement creations.

Tuesday’s performance will premiere new works for five trumpets and electronics by Nadje Noordhuis and Fifth Bridges. Patti Cudd will premiere new work for snare drum and electronics by Tiffany M. Skidmore. Scott L. Miller, Shannon Wettstein, and Terry Vermillion will premiere new work developed last summer at the Virginia Tech Spatial Music Workshop. This is a program directed by Hutchins and Tanner Upthegrove through his ICAT.

On Wednesday Miller, Sam Wells and Hutchins improvise on saxophones, trumpets, electronics and video. The performance coincides with the release of the new album “Havona” by Miller and Hutchins on SCARP Records.

The festival begins each night at 6pm and runs Monday through Wednesday. Monday’s performance will be held in the Creativity and Innovation District, while Tuesday and Wednesday’s event will take place at Moss Arts Center’s Cube. All events are free and open to the public, but registration is required for his May 2nd and His 3rd events at the Cube.

Tickets and more information are available online.

* * *

Averett names graduation speaker

Former NFL player and non-profit founder Buddy Curry will give a commencement speech at Averett University on May 6.

The school graduates about 200 students.

The 2023 alumni include 11 veterans and 9 international students from 7 countries: Argentina, Bahamas, Belarus, Canada, Finland, Guatemala and Sweden.

Curry is the co-founder of Kids & Pros, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization based in Georgia that teaches pre-high school youth appropriate football, safety and life skills. I am dedicated to teaching.

Curry graduated from the University of North Carolina, where he spent four years as a football letterman, linebacker and ACC All-Conference Performer. He joined the Atlanta Falcons in 1980 and was named the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year. Curry played eight seasons with the Falcons and was named to the Pro Bowl twice. He led the team in tackles each year and was appointed team captain.

After his football career, Curry teamed up with former Falcons teammate Bobby Butler to encourage children of all socioeconomic backgrounds to come together at free camps and clinics to play as a team and create opportunities for current and former players. Formed Kids & Pros with a focus on being coached by NFL players. The importance of good sportsmanship, excellence, integrity, teamwork and perseverance. Since 2002, Kids & Pros has inspired more than 63,000 young people and hosted 325 events in 13 states and Canada.

* * *

Virginia Tech Launches Postdoctoral Research Program

Six postdoctoral students have been selected to participate in Virginia Tech’s first Research and Innovation Postdoctoral Scholar program.

A cohort selected from a large community of over 200 postdocs joins the incoming Presidential Postdoctoral Fellowships. Virginia Tech describes it as “a year-long community-building experience designed to build valuable skills, network with industry partners, and drive positive outcomes.” impact. “

Scholars in the program participate in professional development workshops ranging from grant writing to science communication to leadership and management training.

The six students, PhD-granting institutions, and departments at Virginia Tech are:

Maria Amaya, Virginia Tech, Civil and Environmental Engineering.

Giuseppe Cotaldo, University College Dublin, Ireland, Mathematics.

Muddassar Hameed, Shanghai Veterinary Research Institute, China, Biomedicine and Pathobiology.

Xuansong Mao, University of Missouri-Columbia, Furlin Biomedical Institute.

John Muller, University of Oklahoma, Entomology

Karthi Sreedevi, Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Science and Technology in India, Fralin Biomedical Research Institute.

* * *

Central Ian Scammell won a $1,500 Buchanan County Chamber of Commerce scholarship. He is pictured here with his parents, Chris (right) and Cheati Scammell (left), his second from left, Kaley Compton, receiving a $1,500 Buchanan County Chamber of Commerce scholarship. Earned. She is pictured here with Chamber of Commerce board member Ryan Clevinger, who gave the presentation, and her parents, Deena and William Compton. Morgan, a senior and center at Harley High School Blankenship was the winner of a $1,000 Kay Life-Gellman Scholarship awarded by the Buchanan County Chamber of Commerce. She is pictured here (from left) with scholarship donors Jay and Janice Life. Blankenship; her mother, Luciana Blankenship, and her father, Charles Blankenship.Buchanan County Chamber of Commerce Awarded Scholarship

The Buchanan County Chamber of Commerce awarded three scholarships to Buchanan County high school seniors.

Grundy High School students Ian Scammell and Cary Marie Compton each won $1,500 scholarships from the Buchanan County Chamber of Commerce. Harley High School’s Morgan Blankenship won her $1,000 Kay Life Gelman Scholarship, which is awarded annually through the Chamber of Commerce.

Chamber Scholarships are made possible through the Chamber’s annual silent auction held in December and the generosity of Branch Builds of Chamber members matching the amount of Chamber Scholarships offered will be The Kaye Rife-Gellman Scholarship was established by her parents Jay and Janice Rife in memory of her late daughter.

Scammell plans to enroll in the University of Virginia Wise in the fall with a degree in nursing and, after completing that study program, continue her education to become a nurse practitioner. His goal is to return to Buchanan County and open his own clinic to help with the medical needs of both children and adults.

Compton plans to attend Pikeville College and earn a bachelor’s degree. After completing her bachelor’s degree, she plans to attend optometry school.

In an essay that accompanied his scholarship application, Compton wrote, “There is a shortage of optometrists in Buchanan County and I want to make a difference. I know that I can become a person who can help many people.

Blankenship plans to attend Virginia Tech for a degree in creative writing. She wants to move back to Buchanan County and open her own bookstore.

