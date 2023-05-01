WhatsApp will soon allow Android users to transfer chats without Google Drive: here are the details





By Divya Bhati: Meta has been busy lately, adding new features to WhatsApp left and right. The latest involves him using the same WhatsApp account on four devices at once and saving disappeared messages for later. Now, this Instant His messaging app is said to be working on another feature that will make it easier for Android users to switch chats between devices and remove their dependence on Google.

WhatsApp now allows Android users to back up their chats and media to Google Drive so they can retrieve them on newer devices if needed. Android users rely on Google Drive, not anymore. Wabetainfo, a site that tracks all the latest developments across WhatsApp, previously reported that WhatsApp was developing a new feature for Android users. We are happy to report that we have started testing the chat forwarding feature, which does not rely on Google Drive for backups.

How does WhatsApp chat transfer work

According to reports, WhatsApp has released a new chat forwarding feature for some beta testers and WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.9.19 update available on Google Play store. Once available, a chat transfer feature within WhatsApp Settings > Chats will allow users to move their chat history to his new Android device.

To start the migration process, users must scan the QR code and follow the instructions to retrieve all chat history and data, including media. This feature makes the transition quick and easy for users by eliminating the need to manually back up chat history to Google Drive, which can be time consuming depending on the size of the chat history. By scanning the QR code, users can easily transfer their chat history from their old Android device to their new Android device. The migration is automatic, so you don’t go through a backup and restore process.

In particular, new features are currently being tested and only available to some beta testers. However, WhatsApp will soon release the feature for all Android devices in an upcoming app update.

In the meantime, it’s also disappointing that WhatsApp is working on another feature for Android users who use instant messaging apps on tablets. In another report, Wabetainfo reveals that Meta-owned WhatsApp is testing a new “side by side” feature for some Android tablet users.

Reportedly, this feature will allow users to split the screen into two parts, allowing them to multitask in a large tablet window. One for the chat list and one for the current chat. This allows users to easily switch between chats without missing a message.

However, this feature is optional and users can use WhatsApp’s[設定]>[チャット]You can always tap to turn off the split screen option and toggle the option to disable side-by-side view. This feature is currently in beta testing and will be available to more users soon.

