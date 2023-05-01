The next big wave of technology investment? Beware of AI technology unicorns





Editor’s Note: Each week, WRAL TechWire’s “Startup Monday” focuses on the entrepreneurial community with news, analysis, an event calendar, commentary and analysis from entrepreneurs Joe Procopio and David Gardner. For previous articles, search for articles tagged “Startup Monday”.

+++

Private market data company RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK-Pitchbook this morning released its H1 VC Tech Survey, full of news from AI-powered startup breakthrough predictions to falling VC funding levels next year.

This report summarizes survey responses from 58 venture investors who were asked about the potential impact of technology on the startup ecosystem. Among the topics are AI and its potential implications, his recent SVB demise, and the tech bust of the 2022s. ”

AI “Unicorn”

Investors responded favorably to potential innovation and adoption in AI, climate tech, biotech and fintech.

In climate technology, continued demand for energy efficiency and carbon reduction is driving strong innovation. However, the report attributes much of the transformative promise for fintech and biotech start-ups to AI.

The explosion in popularity of ChatGPT and its rivals has led many startups to explore generative AI to boost productivity and improve customer experience. More than 97% of his respondents said he expects generative AI to have a highly or moderately disruptive impact in the next five years, with more than 70% predicting a wave of AI-inspired technology unicorns. is approaching.

The survey said:

“We expect organizations and start-ups to build generative AI capabilities for both productivity and efficiency initiatives and start investing heavily to improve customer experience. Survey respondents also cite climate technology and biotechnology as important sources of innovation, as climate technology contributes to both regulatory and consumer demand for carbon control technologies and the ongoing need to make electricity grids more sustainable. The biotech industry continues to stay ahead of the curve despite widespread market setbacks, with the latest AI technologies accelerating the pace of drug discovery. have benefited from.”

Microsoft invests billions in AI startup behind ChatGPT for writing and image creation

Tech Wreck Yields: Pros and Cons

Respondents to the survey were almost completely split on whether the tech wreck, last year’s big sell-off in tech sector stocks, would either improve or hurt innovation. Some investors believe that the decline will stifle growth and innovation and scare investors. Others pointed to the market recession that allowed tech layoffs as offering start-ups an opportunity to compete for talent. Several commenters pointed to the slowdown as allowing for more accurate startup valuations. Some commentators focus on the loss of good business, while others believe that a market recession has thinned the herd and reduced support for unnecessary or weak innovation.

Despite their opposition to technology bankruptcy, respondents agreed on the economic impact of rising interest rates, with 72% indicating that technology will likely have the greatest impact over the next few years. I’m here. Political polarization, war in Ukraine, and tech industry layoffs were the least-cited concerns, each at less than 10%.

Why Silicon Valley Banks Failed: Poor Management, Weak Regulation, Lax Supervision, Fed Says

SVB collapse hits startup funding

Pitchbook characterized the reaction as steady and cautious. More than 43% of his investors expect investment to decline next year, with 61.6% believing that the SVB demise will lead to an extreme or slight decline in startup funding over the same period. Despite these statistics and the relatively quiet IPO market, early-stage investments remain popular with nearly 60% of respondents. VCs also show that investment volumes have remained relatively stable over the past 12 months.

Targeted technology funds remain strongly preferred over more general funds and are easier to raise in advance. This may be tied to a more direct expectation of success. Thirty-two percent of VC responses indicated that a startup’s path to profitability is more important than ever. Funding will certainly tighten, but expectations are high for his IRR (internal rate of return) in 2023.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wraltechwire.com/2023/05/01/next-big-wave-in-tech-investing-watch-out-for-ai-technology-unicorns/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos