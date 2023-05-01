Pixel Fold and other hardware products expected at Google I/O 2023





Google’s next major developer conference, I/O 2023, takes place on May 10th and will officially unveil Android 14, though it’s been available on Pixel phones for some time now. In addition to software-related announcements, the company is also speculated to launch quite a few hardware products, including his Pixel Tablet, which was officially unveiled at the launch of his Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro last year. increase.

Here are the three most anticipated hardware announcements speculated to take place at Google I/O 2023.

The Pixel 7a will have a 90Hz display. google pixel 7a

The Google Pixel 7a could be arguably the least exciting product the company could unveil at I/O 2023. But it will be a special product for many users. Not only will the Pixel 7a be the most affordable phone with a Tensor G2 processor, but it also gets quite a few major upgrades compared to its predecessor.

The phone’s refresh rate will be a smoother 90 Hz, which could be paired with an improved in-display fingerprint sensor. Not only that, but the phone is also said to get a camera hardware upgrade. The phone will have a 64 MP primary camera with OIS and a 12 MP ultra wide angle lens. Besides, the phone is also said to feature an upgraded selfie camera sensor, and the phone is said to have a 10.8MP selfie shooter.

In terms of appearance, the Pixel 7a may resemble the Pixel 6a. However, the display bezels are likely to be slightly thinner, and should the leak occur, the phone could also include multiple color options. And when it comes to pricing, the Pixel 7a could be around Rs 40,000 at least at launch.

This will be Google’s first foldable phone (Image credit: Evan Blass) Google Pixel Fold

Google finally kicked off the Foldable craze with the Pixel Fold, which looks a lot like the Galaxy Fold 4. According to reports, the Pixel Fold will have a 5.72-inch cover display and a 7.57-inch primary foldable display. The phone is said to be powered by the Tensor G2, the same chip that is also found in the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and even the upcoming he Pixel 7a.

The device is said to feature a 4,700 mAh battery that supports fast wired and wireless charging. In terms of software, the smartphone will have the Android 13 OS and will be one of the first foldable smartphones to receive the Android 14 update by the end of 2023.

A Google Pixel tab that offers some new software-related features (Image credit: Google) Google Pixel Tablet

There are some pretty good Android tablets on the market, but none can compete with something like the iPad Pro, especially after the Apple Silicon upgrade. This may change with his upcoming Pixel tablet. Beyond just the hardware, the upcoming Pixel tablets are said to have some new software tricks that make them great premium Android tablets.

