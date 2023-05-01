Cryptocurrencies have reached the depths of disillusionment.Like the internet, the next step will be better





In November 2001, The New York Times declared: Three years later, Mark Zuckerberg launched his Facebook from his Harvard dorm room.

The rise, decline, and eventual resurgence of the internet provides important lessons for today’s cryptocurrency skeptics. Technological innovation often follows predictable patterns, and the golden age of cryptocurrencies may be just around the corner.

Public reaction to new technologies often follows the predictable hype cycle defined decades ago by the Gartner consulting firm. It starts with the growing expectation that new technology will change everything. But public opinion quickly descends into a valley of disillusionment when new technologies are inevitably exploited by malevolent and marginalized figures.

Ultimately, innovators and policy makers work together to promote better use of technology, limit abuse and excess, and plateau productivity.

Working at a company called Lime, I watched policymakers struggle with this cycle just a few years ago when they introduced e-scooters across cities. After the initial introduction was hyped, after the first accident and the first scooter being thrown into the local river, we saw many local legislators jumping to ban them. Such a reaction, but not wise given the cycle of technological innovation. What policy makers have overlooked is that the adoption of new technologies is never linear and inevitably a few bad guys are manageable.

Similarly, the early days of Internet policy were littered with bad ideas that foreshadowed better ideas. Kozmo.com failed, but led to the more durable Doordash and Grubhub models. Napster and Kazaa violated copyright laws, but showed that consumers wanted a better way to consume music, thus iTunes and Spotify were born.

Crypto is no exception. Clear regulation is needed, but policymakers must be careful not to overreact to the recent recession. Otherwise, he risks missing Doordash, iTunes, or Spotify next time.

A year ago, cryptocurrency ads took the Super Bowl by storm and Web3 was the buzzword. Proponents of decentralized banking systems have declared that a promising industry is poised to solve everything under the sun, from closing the global wealth gap to integrating the Internet of Things. Optimism about the growing digital asset industry has spurred a rare bipartisan crypto caucus in Congress.

It was the peak of inflated expectations. Techno-optimists should be excited about what’s next for new possibilities.

But now it is clear that the industry has entered a rough patch. Bitcoin’s value plummeted, the industry experienced massive layoffs, and the arrest of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried grabbed the world’s attention.

But that doesn’t mean we should throw in the towel.

The crypto industry may also recover and emerge better than before. Like Facebook’s rise after the dot-com bubble burst, Web3’s killer app may not have been invented yet. Created in 2016 as a decentralized alternative to Twitter, Mastodon has recently made headlines.

In the case of scooters, we have navigated the chasm of disillusionment, eventually learning how to regulate the use of these vehicles, building scooter parking lots to clear sidewalks, and e-scooters providing essential transportation for residents. The city has found a balance to do so and the negative impacts are mitigated.

Similarly, you shouldn’t do a postmortem on the crypto industry just yet. We should focus on developing the necessary regulations while avoiding overcorrection of policy. Some policymakers are already preparing to crack down on the crypto industry and should be careful not to over-regulate it to the point of hindering its maturity.

So let’s punish the villains severely. Let us enact new rules to promote accountability. And stay optimistic about the new services that decentralized technology will eventually bring.

Adam Kovacevich is the founder and CEO of Chamber of Progress.

Opinions expressed in commentary articles on Fortune.com are solely those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the opinions or beliefs of Fortune.

Must-Read Commentary Published by Fortune: IBM CEO: Today’s Employees Must Prepare to Work with AI Is It Wise to Be a Stupid Genius Like Elon Musk? Credit Scoring Is Pseudoscience and perpetuate the consequences of slavery and segregation America’s burden of disease grows heavier by the day and is unevenly distributed among states

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fortune.com/2023/05/01/crypto-disillusionment-internet-future-finance-tech-adam-kovacevich/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos