Canadian Startup News of the Week (4/30/23)

Top stories of the week INSIDE THE REBORN ONEELEVEN

Toronto tech hub OneEleven has sent shockwaves through the local tech sector with high board turnover, an unlucky nationwide expansion, and an abrupt shutdown in 2020.

Questions remain as to why it disappeared in the first place, but OneEleven is now firmly back. What did the 2023 Innovation Hub look like?

NEO FINANCIAL’s bet on embedded finance, D2C combo amid tough consumer banking market

As startups such as Billi and Pillar shut down and Canada’s fintech sector struggles, Neo Financial is flexing its business and financial partnerships to offer new consumer products and survive.

I asked Neo co-founder and CEO Andrew Chau, and embedded finance has been part of Neo’s strategy from the beginning.

Another round of layoffs hits Amazon employees in Canada

Another round of layoffs has begun at Amazon in Canada as it moves forward with plans to lay off 9,000 employees it announced in March.

Amazon declined to share the magnitude of the impact of the job cuts in Canada, but most of the positions being removed are at Amazon Web Services (AWS), People Experience and Technology (PXT), Advertising, and Twitch. is.

TENTREE founder spins out platform to help companies keep planting promises

Tentree has created a platform in-house to track reforestation projects. CEO Derrick Emsley and his other Tentree co-founders are now spinning out the platform as their own company, Veritree. This spinout is a B2B product that helps companies validate their own plantation projects globally.

RENORUN grants court extension in bankruptcy petition to pursue sale

RenoRun has applied for and been granted an extension as part of the bankruptcy process, citing high interest from potential buyers.

YouTube Influencers, Content Creators Raise Concerns As Bill C-11 Passes, But Big Tech Is Quiet

While the reaction from big tech companies remains lukewarm, one of Canada’s favorite creators called C-11 “an ignorant and pointless law that has been criticized by Canadian YouTubers and many other professional Canadian online content creators. ‘s future is in doubt,” he said.

How New Tools Will Change How Developers Learn to Build Software

Mark Paulsen, GitHub’s global director of enterprise advocacy, says the key trends he sees globally, where Canada fits in, and how companies need to change their approach to skills training for developers I shared the reason with BetaKit.

Latest Funding, Acquisitions, Layoffs VIC – Billi Shutdown (Read More) VAN – Well Health Plans to Invest At Least $2.5M in AI Company (Read More) CAL – The51 for Food and AgTech Fund $30M Closed (Read More) TOR – University of Toronto Raises $199M from Federal Government for AI Research (Read More) TOR – Super (Formerly Snapcommerce) – $85M (Read More) READ) VCCI Life Science Stream (READ MORE) MTL – University of Montreal Wins $124 Million from Federal Government for AI Research (Read More) MTL – E2ip Technologies – $120 Million (READ MORE) ) MTL – Pillar Closes (Read More) FRE – FRE – Raises Government Funds to Open Thales Cybersecurity Hub (Read More) BetaKit Podcast

“When Apple came along, BlackBerry had to do everything right and double it. And they did everything wrong.”

“And for some reason, I thought there was something about this story that we found interesting.”

Losing the Signal co-author Sean Silcoff and BlackBerry producer and co-writer Matthew Miller join us to discuss Canada’s former tech darling ahead of the upcoming major movie release.

COO of SCALE AI explains how Canada is building an AI-powered economy

“The goal here is not for Canada to become the world’s largest AI market. Opportunity there.”

Scale AI Chief Operating Officer Clément Bourgogne joins us to discuss Canada’s limits and opportunities for AI, and why his organization is focusing more on supply chains than generative AI.

