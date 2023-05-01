



Four art series for teenagers in grades 7-12 will be held in May by the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center Art Studio in the City of Santa Marias.

Teenagers are invited to create artwork for their mother figures in the Amazing Art series, held every Wednesday in May from 4:30-6:30 pm.

Every Saturday from 3-5pm, fans of the Star Wars anthology are invited to create cosmic craft projects related to the epic space opera. Both series require pre-registration on his website for the City of Santa Maria’s Department of Recreation and Parks.

Additionally, a free drop-in series named Thrifty Tuesdays will focus on using upcycled materials for creative expression. The Freestyle Fridays drop-in series lets teens use their imaginations in a fully stocked art studio.

Both series on Thursdays and Fridays from 4:30pm to 6:30pm do not require pre-registration until after the summer break.

The Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center is a safe and supervised environment for teenagers to participate in recreational activities. Facilities include arcades, art studios, basketball courts, computer labs, fitness centers, movie rooms, musical instruments, and photo booths.

It’s also the hub for many popular programs, including Girls Night In, Teen Treks, Teen Trails, Great Mystery Series, and leadership clubs like Full STEAM Ahead and Key Club.

Membership is free for teens ages 12-18 and students in grades 7-12.

The McClelland Street Market, located inside the Youth Center, sells a variety of hot and prepackaged foods.

