A digitally risky city can be an ‘adventure’





DENVER — For cities looking to digitize services and advance technology, these decisions often involve game-changing issues, speakers said at the Americas Cities Summit on Friday.

In the cases presented by the leaders of Seattle and several Latin American cities, new and ambitious projects emerged out of political struggles and bureaucratic clashes.

“Seattle was pitched as this World’s Fair in the 1960s,” says Leah Tivoli, Seattle’s director of innovation and performance.

As the city grew over the decades, fueled by a booming tech sector, serious problems arose, such as the homeless crisis, which Tivoli said was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. But the city has so far struggled to connect with services designed to help its most vulnerable residents.

“One of the easiest ways to alleviate poverty is to connect qualified services,” she said. “Only 40% of her eligible people are actually enrolled.”

In 2021, the City will launch a website, Affordable Seattle. It is designed to direct users to a wide range of social welfare programs. However, according to Tivoli, the site was created after then-Mayor Jenny Durkan’s 2017 proposal to raise funds for homeless services through a “poll tax” was scrapped. Major employers such as Amazon and Starbucks impose salaries on all employees. The tax was initially passed, but was quickly repealed in 2018 after pressure from business and labor groups.

“We don’t have an income tax,” said Tivoli. “It failed, [Durkan’s] very angry

According to Tivoli, Durcan has set up an advisory board to bring together Seattle’s major technology companies to serve city departments with good projects.

“We hope these companies will return the favor in some way,” said Tivoli. “That’s how I got the portal.”

Carolina Cosse, mayor of Montevideo, Uruguay, said: “Taking risks becomes an adventure when you are allowed to participate.

Cosse, who was elected to head the Uruguayan capital in 2020, said he has tried to “build innovation into everything” since taking office.

“Organizations need to focus on the problem they want to solve,” she said. “Organizations typically work vertically. Tensions arise.”

Cosse said the city is promoting evidence-based governance, including making city data public and accessible to the public, especially those related to mobility. Montevideo launched a city-wide streetlight replacement plan last year, with an area of ​​200 square kilometers where he installed his 70,000 new streetlights with LED bulbs and internet connectivity.

Ultimately, Cosse said interoperability between new street lighting systems and mobility data will allow city officials to more easily solve traffic jams and use artificial intelligence tools to manage busy intersections. It may become like this.

“We are not just disclosing and being transparent. We are using Montevideo data to create change,” she said.

According to Tivoli, about 10,000 residents in Seattle have used the new affordable portal since its launch. The site, built in partnership with Google, significantly reduced the time it took to apply for the program, with approximately 20% of users applying for additional benefits. The site is also used and expanded by community organizations and caseworkers.

“We have a dedicated portal for community workers so they can apply on behalf of people, reaching all other people who were previously unreachable,” she said. .

Without such innovation, she said, the risks posed by the Seattle housing crisis would only spread.

“If we don’t do this, we are outsourcing the risk to the community,” she said. “If we don’t make it easy for people to join these affordable programs, they’re going out into the community.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://statescoop.com/digital-cities-seattle-americas-summit/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos