Here’s What Google’s AirTag Rival Looks Like





Google is said to be working on location tracking tags, as well as Apple’s AirTag, Tile, Samsung’s Galaxy SmartTag and others. However, it has been little known until now. A tracker codenamed “Grogu”, a subtle reference to The Mandalorian, could end up being Nest his tag. The icon resembles that of another location tracking tag, the Nest Tag, suggesting that the two may look the same. Nest Tag was launched in 2017 with Nest Secure, a home security system. However, this is not a location tracking tag, it is used to arm or disarm security systems. There have been rumors that the Nest team is developing a location tracking tag for Google. Google’s other home products. The Nest Secure, which includes the Nest Tag, will be discontinued next year, so the team may have decided to borrow the shape and size of his Locator Tag. The tracker comes in multiple colors and is said to include a speaker, similar to the Apple AirTag. , to allow users to locate by sound. Trackers may have the ability to support both Bluetooth LE and Ultra Wideband (UWB) connectivity. UWB is known to offer greater accuracy than Bluetooth in locating lost items by estimating distance and direction, but has never been used by Google outside of Nearby Share. . BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) is sufficient. As such, this tag has the potential to support a wide range of Android devices, including those without UWB chips. Google’s location tracking tag is set to debut at I/O 2023.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/gadgets-news/this-is-what-googles-airtag-rival-might-look-like/articleshow/99909368.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

