Geoffrey Hinton leaves Google amid growing concerns about AI innovation.





Geoffrey Hinton, widely considered the “godfather of artificial intelligence,” has resigned from Google, The New York Times reports. Hinton was Google’s vice president and engineering fellow when he joined the company in 2013.

Hinton said he was free to talk about AI risks after leaving his job at Google, according to the report. Multiple AI experts and technology leaders, including Elon Musk, have signed an open letter following the release of ChatGPT and other generative AI models, declaring his six months of AI innovations that could pose risks to society. Please note I asked for a moratorium. A few days later, the Japanese Society for Artificial Intelligence also issued a letter warning of the dangers of artificial intelligence.

Hinton recently tweeted that his departure from Google will allow him to talk about the dangers of AI “without thinking about the impact this will have on Google.”

On the NYT today, Cade Metz hinted that I left Google to criticize it. In fact, I left so that we could talk about the dangers of AI without considering its impact on Google. Google has acted very responsibly.

— Jeffrey Hinton (@geoffreyhinton) May 1, 2023

In an interview with The New York Times, Hinton argued that while AI systems built on massive amounts of data are still inferior to the human brain in some ways, they “strike” human intelligence in some other ways. It surpasses,” he said. He added that it’s “terrifying” what AI can do in the future, especially given the pace of technological progress over the past five years.

His immediate concern is that fake media (text, images, videos) are circulating on the Internet and are indistinguishable from reality, he said. He also added that AI technology could disrupt the job market in the future. His own investigation of OpenAI this year found that generative AI is set to influence some jobs. He also believes that if left unregulated, the rivalry between Google and Microsoft will escalate into an unstoppable global race.

Hinton also predicts that future versions of the technology could learn unexpected behaviors from the vast amounts of data they train on, and that killer robots could even become a reality. , said that it could eventually pose a threat to mankind.

Hinton, along with Yoshua Bengio and Yann Lecun, won the 2018 Turing Prize, considered the Nobel Prize of computing, for their work in neural networks. These neural networks form the basis of several other systems, including facial recognition, digital assistants, self-driving cars, and tools like ChatGPT. In the past, when Bengio was a professor at Carnegie’s Mellon University, he did not receive funding from the US Department of Defense because he was against using his AI in combat.

