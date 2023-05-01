The Utah DWR and Google Public Sector protect the state’s wildlife.





A few years ago, it would have taken employees of the Utah Wildlife Resources (DWR), part of the Utah Department of Natural Resources (DNR), more than half a day to track down a Rocky Mountain elk. The process involved carrying a very high frequency (VFH) antenna to several locations until it received a signal from the elk’s radio collar. By receiving signals from multiple locations around the elk, officials triangulate the animal’s approximate location. At her DWR in Utah, due to the complexity and manual work involved, he could only track his single collared animal once every two weeks, or once a month. bottom.

Fast forward to 2023, and now DWR Utah employees can get real-time location data for thousands of animals without leaving their offices. In addition, current location data is overlaid with up to 20 years of historical information for data-driven improvements in wildlife habitats and populations using the state’s Wildlife Tracker application running on Google Cloud. can make decisions. This application will allow DWR to more accurately measure how wildlife interacts with landscapes over time, identify new migration routes, assess areas in need of habitat improvement, and improve animal health. You can decide where to place fences and crossing structures to keep roads from crossing roads in high-collision areas. risk. These alerts on animal migration over time also enable real-time situational analysis, such as how wildfires and droughts affect populations and migration patterns.

According to Jessie Shapiro, GIS project manager at DWR, Utah, we are now able to know and understand wildlife better. We can understand migration patterns, cause of death, and get individual data points for thousands of animals. It has opened our eyes to how animals use the landscape and what interventions are needed for their safety and protection.

Single Query, Less Worry

Before moving to Google Cloud, Utah DWR officials said they had little insight into the state’s wildlife behavior. For example, by the time authorities arrived at the scene of the radio-collared animal carcass, scavengers had already reached it, making it nearly impossible to determine the cause of death. I didn’t realize the true potential of what I was telling you, so I had to change it.

Back-end legacy systems that process GPS data from thousands of animal wireless collars also suffered from inefficiencies. Queries often led to complete system crashes and took days to retrieve historical data in a format that was easy to understand and work with. Staff wanted these tools, but were frustrated by their inability to use them efficiently. With a database expected to exceed 20 million GPS locations, modernizing the system was essential for the department to scale and make data-driven decisions.

In 2021, the Google Public Sector helped Utah DWR rebuild the Wildlife Tracker application on Google Cloud. The purpose of this project was to create a serverless data warehouse to help scale quickly and remove concerns about limited resources, hardware, and other management tools. BigQuery, a completely serverless enterprise data warehouse solution, enables DWR personnel to quickly search databases of historical data to identify behavioral patterns in animals. A cloud-based solution also allows you to scale your data warehouse indefinitely without worrying about hardware upgrades, as datasets continue to grow rapidly.

setting new standards

Since implementation began in August 2020, Google Cloud has helped DWR eliminate latency from wireless collar tracking systems. Now, with a single query, DWR officials can search through her 20+ years of historical data in minutes instead of days. We can also better understand and use data to make data-informed population management decisions, assess the impact of migration and climate patterns, and better track wildlife births and mortality.

When it comes to tracking a Rocky Mountain elk today, a single query takes less than a minute to pinpoint its exact location, see where it’s been, and identify migration patterns.

DWR’s pioneering efforts have led to new data-driven approaches to support its mission to preserve, enhance, and protect Utah’s wildlife for future generations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cloud.google.com/blog/topics/public-sector/track-trace-and-triumph-how-utah-division-wildlife-resources-harnessing-google-cloud-protect-states-wildlife/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos