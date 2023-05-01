Don’t hit disruptive technology like a meteorite





Mark Tauschek, Vice President, Distinguished Analyst and Research Fellow, Info-Tech Research Group.

Getty

As revolutionary technologies emerge with increasing frequency, they emerge out of nowhere and disrupt technology markets, IT departments, businesses, and large portions of society. We were amazed and wondered where this novel new technology came from.

Futurists, technology leaders, and often business leaders understand that exponential advances in science and technology are revolutionizing existing technologies and creating new product and service categories.

Of course, the current disruptive technology that is captivating the masses is generative AI in the form of ChatGPT. Remember, the last 30 years have included many disruptive technologies such as the internet, wireless networking, internet search, cloud computing, the iPhone, voice assistants, the Internet of Things (IoT), and more.

It feels like a peek-a-boo game.

Ever since I became obsessed with disruptive technology and the exponential advancement of technology nearly two decades ago, I have been consistently fascinated by the wonder people’s eyes see when they see new applications for revolutionary technology.

If you’ve ever played peek-a-boo with a baby, you know what I mean. Every time you cover your face with big eyes and a big smile and say “peek-a-boo”, they laugh hysterically and stop as soon as you cover your face again.

It’s not a perfect analogy, but when the laughter subsides at disruptive innovation, we return to our daily lives, not thinking that the next disruptive innovation is being developed behind us, but hiding in our own hands and preparing for the next. doing. Peek-a-boo.

Don’t get me wrong. I love disruptive technology and I laugh the loudest when I see revolutionary advances in technology showing itself. It’s nice and magical, but I know it’s coming.

It fascinates me beyond words, but I am ultimately grounded in my understanding of the law of accelerated returns.

Understand the law of revenue acceleration.

The brilliant inventor and futurist Ray Kurzweil defined the Law of Increasing Returns more than 20 years ago. In a thorough and persuasive essay from March 2001, Kurzweil details how he sees the future of technology, based on a wealth of data. Some may be skeptical, but the historical data he uses to support his claims is undeniable. From his essay:

“As exponential growth continues to accelerate into the first half of the twenty-first century, it will appear to explode to infinity, at least from the limited, linear perspective of modern humans. It will literally take us out of control.

This certainly seems prescient as society grapples with the surprisingly rapid evolution of generative AI. I’m using ChatGPT as an example here, but it’s not about OpenAI, ChatGPT, or any particular technology. It’s about what exponential advancement in technology means when it breaks through the “curvy knee” and becomes almost vertical on the chart.

OpenAI has shown a breathtaking evolution of ChatGPT from version 2 to 4 (most of us were familiar with ChatGPT 3.5 in late 2022). Most would argue that in just a few years, large language models and parameters have grown by orders of magnitude, and generative AI has advanced exponentially in every respect.

We can and should be prepared.

We are watching disruptive technologies collide like meteors, driving unprepared people to extinction. Business and IT leaders must either master the laws of revenue acceleration or follow the path of the dinosaur. It can be difficult and intimidating, but it can also be exhilarating and positively change the way we operate as businesses and society as a whole.

Whether you call it innovation, strategic foresight, or leveraging disruptive technology, the call to action is the same. IT, business, and government leaders must mitigate the unbridled enthusiasm that often accompanies the introduction of disruptive technologies by assessing their impact and applicability to departments, stakeholders, and citizens. .

I suggest a realistic and structured approach. Leaders implement operationalized planning processes as new disruptive technologies emerge.

1. Assemble a team with dedicated leadership to assess disruptive technologies and ensure the team has the time and resources they need.

2. Start by looking back. Leverage historical data to better understand how technological breakthroughs have impacted your organization. Document your findings in a spreadsheet or database.

3. Create a disruptive technology database tool that is continuously updated by team members. You can use a SharePoint list, spreadsheet, or database, but make sure it’s documented and continually updated. This will be a long list of disruptive technologies to monitor and consider.

4. Develop shortlisting tools to narrow down long lists into more manageable and relevant lists for your organization.

5. Evaluate the value and readiness of shortlisted disruptive technologies. Perform her SWOT and/or PESTLE analysis of your organization.

6. Adopt proof-of-concept templates and approaches to pilot disruptive technologies within your organization.

7. Most organizations prepare to present their findings to management at least semi-annually.

Consider the conclusion.

We think of disruptive technology as a novelty, but in reality there are immutable laws that drive technological breakthroughs. We usually think of technology as evolutionary and progress as linear, but when disruptive technologies like ChatGPT’s generative AI disrupt society, evolution in the background is exponential. I am constantly reminded that

Don’t Take the Dinosaur Way Understand the laws of profit acceleration and develop a structured process to prepare for disruptive technologies.

