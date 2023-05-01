Why this year’s Google I/O will be more important than ever





Google I/O is always an important opportunity for your company. It’s where Google announces new tools for developers, showcases tech, and previews upcoming products. But this year’s conference will get more attention than usual, thanks to the excitement surrounding generative AI — artificial intelligence algorithms that can create content based on text prompts.

Avi Greengart, President and Lead Analyst at Techsponential, said:

Since ChatGPT caught the attention of investors, the public, and the tech industry in late 2022, Google and Microsoft have been vying for dominance in the generative AI space. This competition was fully played out throughout 2023 as both companies rolled out new AI-driven features and products.

According to The New York Times, Google reportedly issued an internal “Code Red” in December following the success of ChatGPT. Google I/O on May 10th will be the perfect opportunity for the company to show what the effort behind its “Code Red” crunch was.

Google and Microsoft Rivalry

Microsoft Bing has an AI “co-pilot”.

Companies other than Google are rarely talked about in search engines. But that’s exactly what happened in 2023 when Microsoft announced new AI-powered Bing features. As part of the so-called Bing revival, Microsoft incorporated the technology behind ChatGPT to provide more conversational answers to search queries.

This was the first in a series of AI-related updates Microsoft announced this year. Windows makers are sprinkling AI-powered features across Word and the rest of the Office 365 productivity suite. We also introduced AI tools to help cybersecurity professionals discover and respond to potential threats. Microsoft’s investment in his OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, also gave him an early edge in the AI ​​race.

But so far, Google has had plenty of AI-related announcements to make in 2023. The company introduced a ChatGPT rival called Bard in February, around the same time that Microsoft announced its new Bing, and Google opened up his Bard more widely in late March. We let people in the US and UK sign up to try it out. It didn’t take long for Google to extend AI Push to productivity apps as well. In March, we announced several new AI-powered writing and organization tools for Gmail and Google Docs, and more may be announced at I/O.

According to The New York Times, Google is now building an entirely new AI-powered search engine. The new search engine will be more conversational, offering a list of suggestions based on what users are looking to buy or research, the report said. Google CEO Sundar Pichai also told The Wall Street Journal that it plans to add more AI to Google Search.

If The New York Times reports are accurate, we may hear more about these efforts at Google I/O. Historically, Google has used his I/O to show off its AI prowess and showcase new technologies.

For example, last year we exhibited augmented reality glasses capable of real-time language translation. Google I/O was also the venue for the debut of his Duplex, the company’s AI phone call assistant.

Google’s history of making AI-related announcements at I/O, combined with ongoing competition from Microsoft, seems to be raising expectations for big announcements at this year’s conference.

According to Chirag Dekate, an AI analyst at market research and consulting firm Gartner, this is critical if Google wants to appeal to enterprise customers. According to Dekate, Microsoft has so far done a better job than Google in showing how generative AI can help across its products.

“In my opinion [Microsoft has] It certainly captured the imagination of enterprise leaders,” he said.

Why the AI ​​race is so important now

Companies like Microsoft and Google are pushing hard towards generative AI. This is because it is considered the future of how we work and how we search for information on the Internet, two areas in which Microsoft and Google have each built their businesses.

If the fact that giants such as Microsoft, Google, Meta, Snap, and Amazon are somehow focusing on generative AI isn’t compelling enough, venture capitalists are also pouring a lot of money into the space. In the first quarter of 2023, deals related to generative AI generated about $1.7 billion, according to PitchBook, his website that provides data on global capital markets.

AI also featured frequently on Microsoft and Google parent company Alphabet’s recent earnings calls, further demonstrating that the technology will play a major role in their future product roadmaps.

If Google misses the generative AI boom, it may not be able to catch up, Dekate said. And that could have serious consequences for Google’s business. Samsung is reportedly considering replacing Google with Bing as the default search engine on devices, according to The New York Times. According to reports, this could generate an estimated $3 billion in annual revenue for Google.

“There are very few of these moments,” Decate said. “And now is the time for Google to shine, if it wants to.”

