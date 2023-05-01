After leaving Google, the godfather of AI warns of its dangers





Megalithic technology companies such as Google, Meta, and Microsoft are so engrossed in AI development that it seems impossible to induce them to slow down and really think about its impact. Dr. Geoffrey Hinton, a former Google employee who is now one of the most prominent figures in artificial intelligence research, has fallen severely to the pace of AI development in its heyday, and will eventually end up with some kind of global regulation. I’m looking for

Google’s antitrust lawsuit is the best thing that ever happened to AI

According to an interview with The New York Times, award-winning AI, neural networks, and machine learning researcher Hinton is no longer content to push the boundaries of AI development without regulation or stopgap measures. I have not. At Google, where he was the principal scientist on all aspects of AI development, Hinton, 75, was the first to understand how he could prevent bad actors from using his AI. says it is difficult. [AI] for bad things.

He compared himself directly to Robert Oppenheimer, who helped develop the atomic bomb for the United States, although Oppenheimer made a statement about pursuing science for science’s sake, Hinton instead , I said I don’t think they should scale up. [AI] More up until they figure out if they can control it. He further shared his concern that AI will lead to massive job disruptions around the world.

Hinton earned his Godfather title not because of an offer he couldn’t turn down, but because of decades of research into AI. This came to light in a neural network he built with two of his students at the University of Toronto in 2012. That network, a machine-learning program that could self-learn to identify objects like dogs and flowers, was a key stepping stone to modern transform-based AI, such as diffuse AI image generators and large-scale language models. .

Google had originally acquired the company formed out of Hintons’ Toronto-based research in 2013. This allowed him to establish a Toronto-based element of the Google Brain team to oversee his AI development. Google then surged its investment in AI with its 2014 acquisition of deep learning company DeepMind. Hintons has received numerous offers from tech giants such as Microsoft and China-based Baidu, according to his Wired report for 2021. Mud with its own push to AI development. In his March interview with CBS News, Hinton likened his recent rapid advances in AI to the industrial revolution, electricity, or the wheel.

It’s unclear when Hinton made such a turn, but just a few months ago he instead referred to AI as a supernatural precocious infant. He compared AI training to caterpillars eating nutrients and becoming butterflies, and he also called OpenAI’s GPT-4 large language model the human butterfly.

Hinton told Google in April of his intention to leave, according to The Times, and after a phone call with CEO Sundar Pichai last Thursday, he eventually hung up. The New York Times implied that Hinton left Google specifically to get mad at his old boss, but the Turing Award winner just wants to speak out about the dangers of AI. He added that Google acted very responsibly.

Hinton’s retirement comes at a time when a major reorganization is taking place at his former company after a major layoff. Last month, Google announced it would be merging its two most important AI teams. He merged the Google Brain and DeepMind teams into one unit and reorganized his AI leadership. Brain leader Jeff Dean has moved into his chief scientist position, and his CEO of DeepMind, Demis Hassabis, will now manage all AI development.

So far, outright calls to slow down AI development have come from outside Big Tech. In March, hundreds of leading minds and researchers circulated an open letter calling on companies to pause their advanced AI systems. The letter criticized big tech companies for being embroiled in an out-of-control race to develop and deploy an ever-more powerful digital mind that no one can predict or control. That’s not to say that people within these companies aren’t without complaints. People within Google were particularly interested in his Bard AI company, according to a recent report from Bloomberg. Staff said the chatbots are extremely malicious, constantly providing misinformation and lies to users.

