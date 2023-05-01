Vote for your preferred roundtable at Disrupt 2023





Back in February, TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 in San Francisco in September 1921 launched a call for content encouraging startup professionals to submit applications to lead roundtable discussions or breakout sessions. Did.

And answer the calls they made in Crikey. With literally thousands of applications, dozens of late nights, and gallons of coffee afterwards, we’ve narrowed the field down to 17 roundtables and 15 breakouts. This post lists roundtable topics. A list of Audience Choice breakout sessions can be found here.

TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 Audience Choice Voting Now Open

Now comes the part where you, dear readers, play an important role. It’s time for the Audience Choice voting round. Here’s how to make your voice heard.

Audience Choice voting begins today, May 1st, and will run until Wednesday, May 17th at 11:59pm PDT. When you visit the voting site, you will see a list of 17 roundtables. This includes topic titles, descriptions, speakers, and company affiliations.

Simply click the arrow in the green box next to each topic you want to upvote for Disrupt. Get your colleagues, family, friends and fans to vote, because only the top 10 roundtables with the most votes can join her Disrupt agenda.

17 Roundtables Contending for TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

These should pique your interest. Check out the 17 roundtable session nominations below, then head over to the Audience Choice voting site to read full topic descriptions, filter and search by topic, and vote for your favorites.

Revolutionizing Retail: Using AI and Data Analytics to Drive Customer Engagement

Speaker: AnaMaria Meshkurti, Head of Marketing, Communications and Engagement, Geneva Foundation for Tech Innovation

Unraveling the Valuation Gap: How Female Founders Are Closing the VC Funding Gap

Speaker: Brooke Motta, CEO and Co-founder of KSOC

How to run a business without screwing yourself up

Speaker: Emeka Nwachinemere, CEO, Kitovu Technology Company

How to build a team for your growing startup

Speaker: Emilia Vicini, HR and Talent Acquisition Lead, Kadre

Revolutionizing Medicine with AI: Real-World Use Cases and Solutions

Speaker: Eugenio Zuccarelli, Data Science Manager, CVS Health

Navigating Cybersecurity for Startups: Beyond the Buzzwords

Speaker: Ian Garrett, CEO and Co-founder of Phalanx

Social Life 3.0: The future of digital connectivity

Speaker: KJ Dhaliwal, Chief Strategy Officer, Social Discovery Group

The Power of Personal Branding for Founders

Kotryna Kurt, CEO and Founder of Linkedist

The State of VC Funding: What Startups Should Know and Negotiate

Speaker: Lindsey Mignano, Founding Partner, SSM

Building a Strong Company Culture for Virtual Teams: Remote Onboarding Best Practices

Speaker: Luciana Leuchi Garcia, Jobpont Founder, Trainer and Mentor

How to leverage real-time payments to extend product functionality and accessibility

Speaker: Rocio Wu, Principal, F-Prime Capital

How to establish credibility early and capitalize on significant momentum in the market

Speaker: Ryan Walker, Founder of RJ Walker and Co.

A War Story on Founders’ Equity and Cap Tables

Speaker: Sam Wong, CEO of Fundable Startups

Whether the Fortune 500 are buying AI software

Speaker: Sandhya Hegde, General Partner, Unusual Ventures

Tips for Picking the Right Investor: A Startup Founder’s Guide

Speaker: Sergey Gribov, Partner, Flint Capital International VC Fund

How Southern Founders and Technology Investments Create Economic Opportunities and Drive Community Development

Speaker: Sevetri Wilson, Founder and CEO of Resilia

How to avoid being a similar-looking startup in a hyped category

Speaker: Vidya Raman, Partner, Sorenson Ventures

Don’t miss your chance to vote for the roundtables (and breakout sessions) you want to see at Disrupt. Please vote here. If you haven’t been yet, buy your pass now and save. The price will increase on May 12th at 11:59 PM PDT.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023? Fill out this form to contact our sponsorship sales team.

