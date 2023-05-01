Innovation with a down-to-earth Dutch mentality





What are the characteristics of Dutch innovation? Can it be built as a concept, like Dutch design? And it will be an opportunity to position the Netherlands even more strongly as an innovation leader on the world stage. Huh? Our three-part series for the Dutch Innovation Days in Enschede on May 11th, 12th and 13th explores the opportunities and limits of innovation in the Netherlands. Today, Part 2: What sets the Netherlands apart when it comes to the key innovations needed in this era? Read Part 1 here.

Fred Roozeboom, Emeritus Professor of the Inorganic Membranes Group at the University of Twente and now a Carbyon consultant, said: He doesn’t have to think long about examples. “For example, I think Apeldoorn’s incision in biscuits is very good. The breeding of tomato seeds is also very valuable. A kilo of tomato seeds is more expensive than a kilo of gold. Or consider building intelligent sensor networks under bike paths, as is done on the Delft University of Technology campus.” Societies tend to be more hierarchical and less distinct in nature, says Looseboom. “So these ‘down-to-earth’ ideas may not come spontaneously.”

Resilient, anti-hierarchical, collaborative, nimble, open, and ever-impacting: is Dutch innovation really that special?

Resilient, non-hierarchical, collaborative, nimble, open, and always focused on impact. This is Dutch Innovation.

Lack of hierarchy is often cited as a hallmark of Dutch innovation. Professor Maarten Steinbuch (TU Eindhoven), founder of his innovation-focused Eindhoven Engine, sees several advantages in this. The effect of this mindset can be clearly seen in many successful student teams in our country. Therefore, our student team does not have a group leader. Everyone has their own responsibility. That way you can innovate very quickly. ”

According to Steinbuch, we see the same in other innovative teams. “The Netherlands, with its anti-authoritarian corporate culture, offers an excellent base for collaborative innovation.” It is to make it a department. In fact, the student team that Steinbuch admires is already a small ecosystem, he says.

Maarten Steinbuch vertical and horizontal

Marc Hendrikse, Chairman of Holland High Tech, considers the Netherlands “one of the most anti-hierarchical countries in the world for centuries.” And that’s true vertically and horizontally, he says. “Both are conducive to innovation and give the Netherlands a special place in the field. This allows the latter to indicate in plain language that a particular piece cannot be made the way a highly trained person would draw it, but instead Making changes allows us to do this, which is also respected by people of the same high education, which is almost unheard of in other cultures.”

But it also applies laterally. Or more than a chemist, or more than a software expert. But it is true before and after. They can all be very stubborn. Gather those people in a room and let them think about the perfect machine or the perfect solution to the problem, and the best solution for the whole system will come out of it. We call this systems engineering, and the Netherlands are world champions in this. This is also very difficult to achieve in other cultures where people are more organized on the technical pillar and lack the courage to tackle each other on their areas of expertise. ”

concentration

According to Ton van Mol, TNO director at the Holst Centre, this lack of hierarchy leads to very approachable people who help drive innovation forward. But there are other things that set Holland apart, he adds. “We see at least three other key factors. Don’t underestimate how important it is.”

According to Van Mol, focus is a quality that arises partly from our limitations. “Take battery research as an example. In Germany this is very widespread. All technologies, all designs, all applications are thoroughly investigated. Of course, this is very convenient, but it comes at a huge cost, we don’t have the resources for that in the Netherlands, so we make choices early on, and as a result, we can go deeper, for example with silicon or graphite. You can dig in.”

The importance of collaboration, which Steinbuch also mentioned, is the second element of Van Mol. “This is a very typical Dutch trait. Triple helix collaborations at Brainport and Twente are good examples. Or look at how ASML handles their supply chain. The conscious choice to anchor responsibility for a product deep in its chain, rather than developing it in , guarantees the quality ASML requires, which is also one of the guiding principles here at the Horst Center. ”

And Phillips: Its importance extends far beyond the Eindhoven area, Van Moll says. “Philips is still the source of a lot of innovation. This is evident not only in the companies that came out of the parent company such as VDL ETG, ASML and Signify, but also in the networks and ways of working that still exist today.” Starting a career at Philips Even Maarten Steinbuch, who made it possible, still sees Philips thinking. “Phillips is a binding concept, a kind of virtual family.”

Innovate smarter

Like Van Mol, Bert-Jan Woertman, now director of Mikrocentrum, but formerly of the TU/e ​​Innovation Space and High Tech Campus, also recognizes the importance of collaboration. “Innovation is the only way for the Netherlands to remain competitive with foreign countries. It is a well-known fact that our country has few raw materials. , we don’t want to compete at the expense of the environment.Therefore, the key for us to maintain our lead is to innovate smarter than the rest of the world.Also, smart innovation is the value chain and ecosystem. In this respect, knowledge clusters, triple-helix cooperation, innovation districts and campuses are not empty concepts: cooperation and trust are central, allowing companies to actively share their knowledge, networks and facilities. It’s a place to share, which enables Dutch companies to innovate better, faster and cheaper.”

So, according to Waltman, the success of Dutch innovation does not depend solely on innovation, even though it always begins with innovation. “It is mainly about social innovation, based on mutual trust and common sense, working together in smart networks. That’s it.”

He emphasizes that Dutch innovation is a way of thinking and acting that has become second nature in the Dutch high-tech industry and manufacturing industry for many years. “Dutch companies from Philips to Lely, ASML to Ampelmann have been playing at Champions League level on the global market for years. It’s because of our belief in innovation.It’s a formula that applies beyond high tech and manufacturing.”

willpower

Returning to Fred Rooseboom’s story, despite the justifiable reference to characteristics unique to Holland, he also emphasizes that some universal personal and collective characteristics are at least as important. I want to “Think of essential aspects such as curiosity, pioneering spirit, willpower, taste, laziness, and loyalty. External aspects such as are always influential.”

