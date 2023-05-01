‘Godfather of Deep Learning’ Jeffrey Hinton Leaves Google, Warns of AI Dangers





Geoffrey Hinton, internationally renowned for his work on artificial intelligence (AI), has resigned from Google to warn about the dangers of this technology.

Speaking to The New York Times, the British-Canadian computer scientist explained that he quit his 10-year career at Google to speak more freely about the potential risks of AI.

Hinton is the latest internationally recognized AI leader to speak on concerns related to AI. In recent months, two of his open letters, led by Joshua Bengio and signed by thousands of technology leaders and researchers, have been published, highlighting the rapid pace of AI development and the threat it poses to society. It emphasizes the possibility of giving

Hinton told The New York Times that he didn’t sign any of these letters because he didn’t want to publicly criticize Google or other companies until after he resigned.

As companies race to advance their AI systems, Hinton fears an increased race for generative AI could spread misinformation on the web via deceptive photos, videos and text. doing. These have already been revealed on social media.

In 2012, Hinton and two students from Toronto built a neural network that can learn to analyze thousands of photos and identify objects such as flowers, dogs, and cars. The group was incorporated and he was later sold to Google for $44 million. This system will lead to the creation of advanced AI platforms such as the chatbot ChatGPT and Google Bard.

Generative AI applications such as Midjourney and OpenAI’s ChatGPT faced public criticism last year for enabling the spread of misinformation on the internet. Researchers predict that this kind of technology could make the creation and promotion of misinformation cheaper and more efficient.

In addition to misinformation, generative AI also impacts AI-generated content risks, such as user privacy and piracy.

