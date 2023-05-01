Israeli judicial proposal prompts start-ups to relocate government agencies





JERUSALEM (Reuters) – The government’s judicial reform plan is undermining investor confidence and encouraging tech companies to move abroad, Israel’s state-run agency that helps tech companies said on Monday.

A study by the Israel Innovation Authority found that 80% of start-ups established so far this year were set up outside Israel, and companies plan to register their future intellectual property abroad. rice field. This would be a severe blow to Israel’s tax resources.

Israel’s high-tech sector employs 10% of the country’s workforce and accounts for about 15% of economic output, more than half of exports and a quarter of tax revenue.

Proposals by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right coalition to give the government a greater say in judicial elections while limiting the Supreme Court’s power to override legislation have unsettled current and potential investors. I am letting you.

Opponents say the proposal would remove important checks and balances, threaten minority rights, and undermine Israel’s democratic foundations.

Final approval of the government’s hotly contested judicial reform package has been delayed after widespread protests to find a middle ground between supporters and opponents.

Drol Bin, CEO of Innovation Authority, said, “Even if the judicial and judicial crisis is resolved, it will take time to resolve, and even then, it will take time to regain investor confidence. would,’ he said. The legal plan had exacerbated the damage caused by the weakening economy.

The leader of the largest opposition party, Benny Gantz, said Israeli political parties had made no progress toward a compromise after a month of meetings.

When the Knesset parliament returned from spring break, he said he had “set out on a number of principles, first and foremost, no politicization of the judicial system. That has not changed and will never change.” .

In a report submitted to Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology Ofir Akunis, the Innovation Authority noted a large gap between technology stocks trading in Tel Aviv and Nasdaq.

The Nasdaq is up 17% this year, while the Israeli tech index is down 4%.

If the gap widens further, “many Israeli tech companies will find it very difficult to attract investment and will be forced to close or move to other countries,” he said.

It also added that tech funding in the first quarter was just $1.7 billion, the lowest quarterly figure since 2019.

The authorities are recommending a number of measures, including deregulation, incentives to encourage investment, and incentives for start-ups to register their intellectual property in Israel.

Aknis, a longtime adviser to Netanyahu, said: “The findings … require the government to take swift action to reverse the alarming trends it highlights.” .

Reporting by Stephen Scheer Editing by Christina Fincher

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/technology/israels-judicial-proposals-prompt-startups-relocate-govt-agency-2023-05-01/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

