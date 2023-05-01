‘Godfather of AI’ leaves Google amid ethical concerns





One of the pioneers of artificial intelligence caught our attention. Nicknamed the “Godfather of AI,” Geoffrey Hinton stepped down from his position as vice president of Google and his Fellow of Engineering in April to bluntly warn of the risks involved with the technology, he told the New York Times. I’m here. The researcher is concerned that Google is abandoning previous restrictions on publishing AI to compete with models such as his ChatGPT and Bing Chat, opening the door to multiple ethical issues. I’m here.

Hinton worries that generative AI will lead to a wave of misinformation in the near future. “We may no longer know what the truth is,” he says. He also fears that it will not only eliminate “monotonous work”, but replace some jobs entirely. , I am concerned about both the tendency of AI models to learn strange behaviors from training data. Some of these issues are theoretical, but Hinton fears an escalation that cannot be checked without regulation and the development of effective controls.

Hinton says his stance started to change last year. That’s when Google, OpenAI, and others began creating AI systems that he believed were sometimes superior to human intelligence. AI has advanced rapidly in the last five years, but researchers suggest that what happens in the next five years is “terrifying.”

In a statement to Engadget, Google’s chief scientist Jeff Dean said his company remains committed to a “responsible approach” and is wary of “new risks.” The search giant recently released a rough version of its Bard chatbot in March, following months of rumors that the company was concerned about the competitive threat of generative AI. Prior to that, he had refused to publish his AI models like his Imagen art-minded, citing toxic content and possible copyright infringement.

Hinton has devoted his career to researching neural networks, often the key to AI, but is best known for developing an object recognition system in 2012. His breakthrough neural network helps recognize common objects using training images. Google acquired his DNNresearch startup in Hinton in 2013, and the concepts underlying his invention helped fuel the surge of development leading to today’s generative technologies.

Hinton is not alone. Many influential academics and tech luminaries, including Elon Musk and Steve Wozniak, recently announced that he would pause his AI development for six months to address ethical and safety issues. I have signed an open letter requesting But as one of the industry’s most prominent figures, Hinton’s words carry a lot of weight.

