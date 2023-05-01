Stay Fraud: Hang Up, Don’t Respond to Texts, Delete Emails





Tina L. Scott Editor

The 4th annual Slam the Scam Day was recognized on March 9, 2023, but every day should be a Slam the Scam Day. What does Slam the Scam mean? It basically means hang up. If you receive a call that you believe is fraudulent or potentially fraudulent, hang up. If you are receiving repeated calls, talk to your phone provider to find out about apps and programs that can pre-screen incoming phone numbers to reduce or eliminate fraudulent calls. For example, T-Mobile has a Scam Shield app that blocks or reduces fraudulent calls and allows users to report fraudulent calls and text his messages. These days, scams can take the form of unsolicited text messages as well as phone calls. Robotexts (auto-generated text) are one of the newest methods. Scammers may even reach out to people via social media or instant her messages. And, of course, scams still occur via spam. The best scammers usually use one of the following tactics: They exploit your generosity and use your fear (that is, threaten to arrest you, disconnect service, or crash your computer). , or suggesting that your loved one is in prison, or that something bad happened to them, or that they are giving you something.Your Personal Information or money in some form (cash, debit card number, wire transfer, to buy a gift card or prepaid debit card), or both.And in all cases, scammers make the situation urgent. We want you to act now before you lose or something bad happens to you or your loved ones.Scam, this is a scam and you have been deceived, and that they are trying to take your money. The cheater is an incredible cheater and a great actor. Most sound very legit. don’t fall for it.

Key Fraud Indications, According to the Social Security Administration A press release from the Social Security Administration provides the following basic fraud indicators to help identify and deter fraudulent activity. Scammers say they have a problem or prize and pressure you to act quickly. Scammers tell you to pay in a certain way.

Common scams Common scams include: Free vacations and prizes (what you won) Phishing scams (asking for personal information) Loan scams Job scams (see separate article: How to spot this edition job scams) Calls from IRSP Fake Technical support calls Lottery scams Scammers pretending to be family or friends who are in danger and/or your family or friends in urgent need of money Bank scam calls Amazon impersonation Insurance and healthcare websites password requests Fake customer requests Other urgent requests This list is not exhaustive. Scammers are constantly coming up with new ways to get people to give money or personal information. Of course, it can lead to identity theft, which can lead to even greater financial losses.First, know this.If you owe money to Social Security, your agency will give you payment options and the right to appeal. Mail a letter with it. Never use retail gift cards, cash, internet currency, wire transfers, or prepaid debit cards to pay government fees or fines. You will also be notified by mail of any changes to Medicare. Similarly, if you owe money to a utility company, medical facility, credit card company, or other creditor, as long as that entity has the correct information for you, specifying your mailing address will send you a paper statement. Notices of these obligations will be mailed to you unless you opt out of the letter. Also, if you choose to receive text messages or emails from certain institutions, banks or creditors, you will only receive text messages or emails from legitimate businesses or creditors. .

Scam Technique Details Some of the most widely known scam phone calls, texts, and email techniques include:

Tell them that the car warranty is almost expired (if they don’t even have the car warranty). I am saying that there is a problem with the delivery of your package. (If you are expecting a package, please contact the merchant directly to inquire.) Requires payment by cash, wire transfer, internet currency, prepaid debit card, or retail gift card payment to resolve the issue. by phone, text, or email. avoid arrest. Contact us about a problem with your social security number and ask us to call you back to resolve the issue and/or verify your social security number. A message indicating that a loan that you did not apply for has been approved. A phone call or message indicating that someone has attempted to charge your credit or debit card. (Fraud detection agencies are legal, but if you think these types of calls are suspicious, or are looking for something other than confirmation that the person you’re calling made a particular purchase, contact your bank or credit card company. We recommend that you call directly to contact a specific merchant for a specific amount on a specific date, and if it really was you, the caller should provide that information to you. If in doubt, hang up and call your bank or card company directly (the number is on the back of your credit or debit card.) A call, text, or email from the Social Security Administration (SSA). SSA will contact you by mail, not by phone, text, or email, unless you call back or verify your online account regarding an issue you initiate. They don’t ask for your information. Calls or messages showing your benefits increase due to fees or payments (social security or benefits of any kind). A call from Medicare asking you to verify or provide your Medicare number, a call claiming that Medicare is issuing you a new card, a call claiming your Medicare coverage will soon be revoked, or a call claiming early access to a special vaccine. Phone tests that claim to have available or free genetic testing appointments, qualify for free medical supplies, qualify for reimbursement, or have pre-approved cheaper or better plans You get a call or message that your computer is infected and crashes and you want to help fix it and you are asked to download software or share your computer screen. (They do this to break into your computer and hack your personal information.) A phone call, text message, or email asking for your website or computer password. A call from an unknown number. In that case, if the call looks suspicious, hang up immediately. If you get a voicemail asking you to call back about an issue that sounds like phishing, don’t call back. If the offer sounds too good, it probably is. hang up. Don’t respond to unsolicited text messages from people you don’t know. Never give out your password or PIN. Do not pay by purchasing gift cards or prepaid debit cards. This is a well-known scam where the scammer tells people to buy his gift card and gives them the number on the back of the card. Never send payments by wire transfer, internet currency, or cash in the mail. Calls requesting immediate payment are suspicious. If you know you are behind on your bills, hang up. Find the legitimate number on the bill, make the payment, call that number and pay the amount to make sure you are actually dealing with the creditor and not a scammer. If the caller threatens arrest, it’s clear that it’s a scam. Ignore text messages about unfamiliar matters, such as messages about shipping problems with your order. (If you ordered from a merchant, call the merchant directly to see if there are any problems, or call the shipping service’s legitimate number to inquire.) If you receive a call or text stating that you have attempted to charge a credit or debit card, hang up and call your bank or credit card company directly. Do not provide personal or credit or debit card information without initiating a call. Do not respond to unsolicited emails, offers or requests. Again, look up the authorized phone number or email of the agency the email claims to represent and check if the email is legit before responding. See also all tips. (i.e., do not purchase gift cards for anyone requested by email, do not provide credit or debit card information in an email, or return payment information in this manner to a potential creditor) ( See #6 and 7 above) Any call, text or message mentioning that you have been arrested is a scam. That’s not how the legal system works. Don’t give out your personal information or social security number to strangers for reasons you didn’t start. Do not share personal information in texts or emails, or give out personal information to people who call you. (See #8, 9, 10, and 11 above). If you suspect you have been scammed, report it to your local police or sheriff’s office and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). The FTC is the primary agency that collects fraud reports. He reports fraud to the FTC online at https://reportfraud.ftc.gov/#/ or by calling 1.877.382.4357 (9:00 am to 8:00 pm ET) to report fraud.

