Environmental and Financial Concerns Reported Over the Lifetime of Chromebooks





Listen to article 3 minutes This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have any feedback. Dive brief: US schools would save him $1.8 billion if his Google Chromebook lasted twice as long, according to his April report from the public advocacy group US Public Interest Research Group Education Fund It is possible. Laptops, which are becoming increasingly popular for use in K-12s, have been criticized for their average four-year lifespans, as they can no longer receive updates and use secure websites once they reach their built-in end-of-support date. increase. With twice the lifespan of his, the environmental impact of the device is also significantly reduced. According to the PIRG Education Fund, the longer lifespan of Chromebooks sold in 2020 alone would reduce the carbon footprint of taking 900,000 cars off the road in a year. His 31 million Chromebooks sold worldwide in the first year of the pandemic represent 8.9 million tons of carbon emissions. Dive Insight:

Chromebooks’ environmental and financial sustainability report concerns follow a surge in technology investment in K-12 education during the pandemic that required one-on-one programs for remote learning.

The 2022 School Network Consortium National Survey of more than 1,500 K-12 IT leaders found that 83% of high schools, 86% of middle schools, and 80% of grades 3-5 participated in the 1:1 Device Program I found that you are using . This is a notable increase from 2020, with 66% 1:1 device usage in high school, 69% in middle school, and 43% in K-5.

Overall, CoSN is concerned about the sustainability of all school-issued devices, both from a financial and environmental perspective, CEO Keith Krueger said in an email.

We certainly want a reasonable expiration date, and we want all devices, not just Chromebooks, to be modular and have spare parts available, Krueger said.

Google is making efforts to extend expiration dates, but PIRG reports that those efforts have not yet reached what is needed to reduce e-waste.

According to the report, no school should stop using a laptop that is still working just because it has reached the end of its life.

Google has previously said its devices are designed with sustainability in mind, consuming 46% less energy than comparable devices.

To further its commitment to sustainability, Google has also created a Chromebook Repair Program for schools in 2022. In addition to explaining how to repair tech and finding tools to fix problems, the program provides schools with guidance to quickly identify repairable parts for their devices.

Chromebooks were particularly impacted by the slump in computer sales in the education sector in Q2 2022, with annual growth down 57.4% year-over-year with 5.1 million units shipped (according to Global Technology Market Analyst Firm according to one Canalys analysis).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.k12dive.com/news/chromebook-environmental-financial-concerns-report/649030/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos