Israeli tech risks splitting thanks to global markets





Israel’s high-tech industry faces an uncertain future, according to a position paper prepared by the research arm of the Israel Innovation Authority. This paper analyzes the current and future macroeconomic environment and its impact on the high-tech industry and offers possible solutions to deal with the situation.

The paper presents some relevant figures that highlight the challenges facing the tech industry. A widening gap between the returns of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange’s tech index and those of the Nasdaq has created a ‘split’ between global and Israeli markets, making it difficult for many Israeli tech companies to profit. There are growing concerns that It could increase investment and be forced to close or move to another country.

What does the survey show?

Moreover, industry research has revealed a significant increase in the number of Israeli companies established abroad. Currently, 80% of companies have already expanded overseas. Companies register overseas mainly for technical reasons, but surveys show that they also intend to register their future intellectual property abroad. These developments could result in a significant reduction in taxes paid by non-Israel-based companies, which could severely hurt the country’s revenues.

Israel’s tech investment in Q1 2023 was just $1.7 billion, the lowest quarter since 2019. This trend is expected to continue, with investment in 2023 significantly lower than in recent years. Investments have declined worldwide during the current period, but there are also some regional factors specific to Israel that have contributed to this decline, the paper said.

Investment Graph (Credit: INGIMAGE)

Additionally, the number and scope of high-tech investments has declined significantly, with fewer start-ups opening in Israel each year. The number of new startups in 2015 hit a record high. It used to be 1,386, but is estimated to be 728 in 2021 and 630 in 2022.

“The findings of the Israel Innovation Authority study call for swift action by the government to reverse the alarming trends it highlights,” said Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology Ophir Akunis said. “The fact that the slowdown in human capital investment in high-tech is an international trend that has persisted for a year suggests that finance, innovation, and economic ministries have taken steps to preserve and strengthen high-tech as the jewel of the world. It does not prevent us from taking action, it is the crown jewel of the Israeli economy.”

The paper concludes that the most important steps governments can take to mitigate the problems detected are to pass “laws to encourage knowledge-intensive industries,” update and implement innovation agency tracks, and explore the need for It claims to eliminate uncertainty by Assess the need to update the regulatory environment, update incentives for start-ups to register intellectual property in Israel, and accelerate the implementation of multi-year government programs for technology infrastructure.

Dror Bin, CEO of the Israel Innovation Authority, said addressing the concerns highlighted in the paper is a good way to shield Israel’s tech sector from uncertainty.

“We are in the midst of a global crisis today and it is still too early to know when or how it will end. Added to this has created additional uncertainty. It’s a local crisis,” he said. “Even if the judicial and judicial crises are resolved, it will take time to reach resolution, and even then it will take time to regain investor confidence. In light of the numbers we analyzed, there are many possible actions to consider in the short and medium to long term to address the uncertainty created by governments. recommended.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jpost.com/business-and-innovation/tech-and-start-ups/article-741761 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos