2023 American Legal Technology Awards nominations open, to be announced at gala dinner in October





Nominations are now open for the 2023 American Legal Technology Awards, which recognize extraordinary achievements in various aspects of legal technology.

Winners will be celebrated at a gala dinner on October 8th at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville. This is the night before Cliocloud his conference starts at the same venue.

Tickets for the dinner are now on sale, with early bird prices starting at $175 through July 31, and $250 after that.

According to award co-founder Tom Martin, the theme of this year’s event is “Belonging.” Because, “the awards are meaningless unless they work with the community that celebrates them and a common cause to drive positive change.”

Now in its fourth year, the event added a new award category, the Lifetime Achievement Award, to recognize individuals who have demonstrated leadership, excellence and vision during their long careers driving innovation in law.

Awards are also awarded in eight separate categories.

access to justice. court. enterprise. Individual. technology. Faculty of Law. a law office. start up.

The deadline for submitting nominations is July 31st. Finalists will be announced in August and the winners will be announced at the gala.

Between now and the gala, the event’s organizers will also unveil two “panels of genius.” One in his June and featuring past winners and another on the state of the industry he’s in September.

In addition to Martin, who is the founder of LawDroid in his day job, the other two founders of the award are Patrick Palace, founder of The Palace Law Inn in Tacoma, Washington, and Vanderbilt Law School’s I’m Caitlin Moon, Director of Innovation Design for the Law and Innovation Program.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lawnext.com/2023/05/nominations-open-for-2023-american-legal-technology-awards-to-be-presented-at-gala-dinner-in-october.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos