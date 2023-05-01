Looming Fortran Talent Shortage Threatens LANL Reports





A new report from the Los Alamos National Lab warns of a declining number of Fortran programmers, declining efforts to teach Fortran, and declining motivation among scientists and developers to learn Fortran. Developed by IBM in the mid-1950s, Fortran was the programming language underlying scientific computing. In recent years, it has been largely superseded by modern programming languages ​​such as C++ and Python.

This latest report, Assessing the risks associated with relying on Fortran for mission-critical code over the next 15 years, paints a disturbing picture.

We have determined that it is very likely that we will not be able to have top computer scientists and engineers on Fortran projects, and that it is possible that we will not be able to have top computer scientists and physicists on Fortran projects. LANL researchers Galen Shipman and Timothy Randles. They provide the following supporting bullet points:

Fortran is no longer widely taught to college students and is no longer valued as a useful skill in the industry. As a result, new user adoption has stagnated, large scientific Fortran projects have migrated to other languages, and the community of Fortran programmers remains scattered and isolated. [StateOfFortran2022]Universities are increasingly using high-level languages ​​such as Python to teach computational science and engineering. A computer science and computer engineering graduate is unlikely to be introduced to his Fortran during coursework, and more likely to be introduced to functional programming such as C, C++, Python, or Scheme. In the broader job market, the demand for Fortran developers has dropped significantly. As of this writing, 1,299 of his US-based job listings posted on Indeed.com list him for Fortran, but 47,919 mention C++ and Python There are 128,745 mentions of From a hiring perspective, it was difficult to employ his large Fortran code base and place individuals with a background in computer science or computer engineering. Computational science and physics students are sometimes introduced to his Fortran, which primarily works with legacy code. With much of the large physics code being migrated or replaced by C++ code, and the use of Python as the analysis language becoming mainstream, the composition of skills may change going forward.

Looking at modern HPC hardware infrastructure, the report states: It is very likely that Fortran will not be able to effectively take advantage of important advances in computing technology. (emphasis added)

Shipman and Randles write: I’m worried about the Fortran compiler vendor ecosystem. The Intel and GCC communities have the most robust Fortran compilers for modern Fortran (Fortran 2008) on CPU technology, but support for GPU technology is less mature. Nvidia has good support for GPU technology, but does not support the latest Fortran required by LANL.

The open-source effort on an LLVM compiler for Fortran, known as Flang, falls short of either requirement (strong support for modern Fortran and GPU technology). Further complicating matters are competing Fortran technologies for GPUs, including standards such as OpenACC and OpenMP, and vendor-proprietary technologies such as Cuda Fortran. Similar diversity exists in other languages ​​(such as C++), but they lack the portability infrastructure of Fortran’s Raja and Kokkos.

ah.

Shorter reports are best read in person. Overall, the message is nothing new, but part of a long-running chorus of concerns about the decline of Fortrans and its impact on his HPC and traditional scientific code.

Link to LANL Report, https://permalink.lanl.gov/object/tr?what=info:lanl-repo/lareport/LA-UR-23-23992

