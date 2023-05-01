UM Innovation Hub awards $1 million to accelerate six high-tech biomedical projects





The University of Michigan’s Michigan Translational Research and Commercialization Life Sciences Innovation Hub recently awarded nearly $1 million to support and advance six translational research projects with high commercial potential.

Four of the projects are led by researchers at UM, and the other two are led by researchers from Wayne State University and Grand Valley State University in collaboration with Corewell Health William Beaumont University Hospital.

The MTRAC Life Sciences Innovation Hub is supported by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and jointly managed by the UM Vice Chancellor’s Office for Research’s Innovation Partnership and the UM Medical School’s Office of Research’s Fast Forward Medical Innovation. The Hub aims to fund high-tech projects that address critical unmet needs in healthcare.

UM was recently renewed as the MTRAC Life Sciences Innovation Hub for a new six-year term. The funding awarded was the first in his five years of anticipated funding for the project. Researchers at state research universities, nonprofit research centers, and hospital systems throughout Michigan are eligible to apply for support from MTRAC Life Sciences.

“MEDC has accelerated biomedical research for the past decade through UM’s MTRAC Life Sciences Innovation Hub. We have invested more than $20 million in innovation from the healthcare system,” said Kelly Sexton, associate vice president of research and innovation partnerships at UM.

“This investment has had a significant impact on biomedical technology development in Michigan. created.”

The MTRAC Life Sciences Request for Proposals is a call for competitive, Michigan-wide proposals focused on areas that have a high potential to impact human health, including therapeutics, medical devices, digital health technologies, and research tools. Your submission has been received.

Researchers and projects awarded in 2023 include:

Shorya Awtar (UM): High performance prosthetic hand with anthropomorphic function Gabriel Corfas (UM): Positive small molecule modulator of Logan-induced Ret signaling as a treatment for peripheral neuropathy Elliott Rouse (UM): Automatically activity Scott VanEpps (UM): Mouth guard to prevent ventilator-associated pneumonia Zhiqiang Cao (WSU): Anti-adhesion technology John Farris (GVSU) and Marlene Seltzer (Corewell Health William Beaumont University Hospital): Birth aid

“The projects selected for MTRAC Life Sciences funding this year are representative of the advanced biomedical research being conducted throughout Michigan,” said Vice Chancellor for Research at the School of Medicine and Director of Michigan Medicine. Chief Scientific Officer Steven Kunkel said. “We are grateful to MEDC for providing this support to researchers seeking to extend the impact of their research through commercialization.”

From the application stage to funding, projects benefit from access to feedback from experienced mentors-in-residence, commercialization education programs, and an extensive network of expertise. The program has funded nearly 100 of her projects across Michigan since 2014.

“This funding, combined with the mentorship and resources dedicated to these projects, has benefited through additional funding, job creation and technology licensing,” said Larry Herriman, Director of Technology Programs at MEDC University. I’m here. “This program continues to be a rich resource for Michigan’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, and we are pleased to continue to provide support for projects from participating universities, hospital systems, and nonprofit research centers across the state. ”

To learn more about current or past MTRAC Life Sciences projects, or how your organization can get involved, please visit the MTRAC Life Sciences Innovation Hub or contact MTRAC Commercialization Program Manager Megan Cuddihy at [email protected]

