Google may kill the best Pixel smartphone next year





The Pixel 7a is expected to launch later this year. However, recent leaks suggest it may be the last of its kind.

The Pixel A series is a budget-friendly version of Google’s annual flagship Pixel model and has consistently been some of the best devices in the company’s lineup.Despite the success of the Pixel A series, the Pixel 7a is the last It looks like it will be an A series device.

Pixel 7a rendering OnLeaks/MySmartPrice

According to leaker Yogesh Brar, there won’t be a Pixel 8a because of how similar the Pixel A series looks to its base-model counterparts. While this news will certainly disappoint Pixel A fans, it makes a lot of sense when looking at the rumors surrounding the Pixel 7a.

According to current specs rumors, the 7a is basically the same phone as the Pixel 7, but with a slightly smaller screen and a slightly different camera. As for the price, there are also rumors that the Pixel 7a will be $50 more than his Pixel 6a. At $499, it’s just $100 less than the Pixel 7.

Considering how close the two devices are, it doesn’t make much sense for Google to continue offering both, especially since the Pixel A series offers very similar specs yet costs less than the base model.

Pixel 6a Joe Malling / Digital Trends

Despite that understanding, the A-series remains one of the most stable and budget-friendly devices on the market, so the potential loss of the A-series is still rather disappointing. There are plenty of other options when it comes to phones, but the Pixel A has always felt like the go-to winner.

According to Brar, Google will replace the Pixel A series in its lineup with an annual foldable device. This is his upcoming Pixel Fold iteration. Unfortunately, fans are out of luck when it comes to picking up a Pixel device for him under $500. Brar also says Samsung may be adopting a similar practice, though it’s unclear which lines will be phased out as Samsung produces massive budget devices each year.

