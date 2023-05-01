Leveraging computer vision and AI technology for visual field tasks





Artificial intelligence is causing a stir in most industries, and construction is no exception. Using smartphones or pole-mounted cameras, computer applications can capture important information from videos and images and complete tasks based on the information gathered. This technical solution is called computer vision.

Many people already use computer vision on a regular basis, from teens applying filters on Snapchat to drivers using automated parking systems.

Although this technology has been around for several years, its application to construction sites is still in its infancy. Most engineering and construction companies are underutilizing the power of computer vision. This technology solution has the potential to improve construction management and project execution by promoting safer work practices and automating construction progress measurement and quality control.

Technology for safer workplaces

On a construction site, safety is of paramount concern to site managers and crew as construction is inherently more risky than many occupations. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, in 2020, there were 21.7 non-fatal injuries or illnesses for every 10,000 private sector employees who required time off. than all private sector jobs combined.

Using computer vision, field managers can more easily identify safety violations and unsafe activities on the job site. Cameras mounted on utility poles throughout construction sites can provide images for applications trained to look for safety violations and unsafe behavior. For example, if an application can recognize that an employee is wearing proper personal protective equipment, it will notify site managers if an employee is not wearing a helmet on site.

These new solutions aren’t meant to punish construction workers, but instead create situational awareness to help managers promote safe work practices.

Track project progress

When a project has limited execution time, finding efficiencies is key to meeting client expectations. Instead of a human walking around the site checking progress daily, computer vision can help construction workers track progress on the site. By programming a computer vision application that identifies specific items such as solar panels and lattice towers, site and construction managers can quickly count the materials installed on a project site.

For example, if you could take a picture of a field with solar panels installed with a drone or smartphone and send the picture through a computer vision application, the application would quickly tell you how many solar panels are installed and how many are left. You can count, so you don’t have to. Crew members roam the field, counting each panel and measuring progress on the site.

Computer Vision Eliminate Defects, Maintain Quality

Maintaining structural integrity is critical to a successful construction project. Using computer vision applications, construction managers or workers can diagnose whether the entire concrete foundation is level, or whether planned piping and other features are correctly laid out. Using this technique after the concrete has been poured but before the building begins minimizes concerns about structural integrity, especially when the foundation needs to be adjusted.

As another example, a local government or utility company that wants to see how many faulty light bulbs are on the road can use videos or photos of streetlights to save staff time. If a computer vision application receives the video and is configured to identify faulty streetlights, the crew can wait for complaints from drivers or dispatch staff to see if all lights are working. Now you can fix your lights on the fly instead of checking and checking.

Although many of the examples provided are hypothetical, the technology has already demonstrated its effectiveness in consumer applications. Potential concerns about this technology can arise when considering the privacy rights of construction workers, especially subcontractors and workers in unions. These workers may feel uncomfortable when cameras are installed throughout a construction site without an explanation of their benefits, intent and agreed usage limits.

To allay these concerns, it is important to clarify the intended use of cameras and computer vision. A flight attendant who sees a doctor before leaving for work may not like the feeling of being monitored for timeliness. It is also important to establish clear policies and procedures and clearly communicate them to construction crews before crews exhibit unsafe behavior on a worksite identified by a computer vision application. Computer vision is another tool for building and enhancing a strong safety culture.

Computer vision applications can’t do the hands-on work you need on a construction site, but for tasks that require safety, quality control, and visual inspection of project progress, this technology solution can add efficiency. It has the potential to increase and reduce manual work.

