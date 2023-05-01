‘Godfather of AI’ resigns from Google





Dr. Jeffrey Hinton, a scientist known as one of the “godfathers” of artificial intelligence technology, quit his job at Google to speak freely about the risks of the technology. In an interview with The New York Times, Hinton opened up about his deep fears about technology. “It’s difficult to see how we can prevent bad actors from exploiting it,” he said. [AI technology was] 5 years ago and now. Take the difference and propagate it forward. That’s scary. ”

Dr. Hinton has been involved in the world of AI since the 70’s. As a graduate student at the University of Edinburgh, he was one of the earliest adopters of “neural networks”, mathematical systems that learn skills by analyzing data. In 2012, as a professor in Toronto, Hinton and two of his students, Alex Kriszewski and Ilya Satzkevar (the latter is now the chief scientist of his OpenAI, creator of ChatGPT), are teaching cats, dogs , created a neural network that can self-learn how to identify objects such as flowers. After digitally processing thousands of photos. Later that year, Google bought the company started by Dr. Hinton and his two students for his $44 million. Then, in 2018, Dr. Hinton and two of his other scientists were awarded the Turing Prize, known as the “Nobel Prize for Computing,” for their advances in neural networks. These breakthroughs eventually led to the creation of AI systems such as his ChatGPT and Google Bard.

However, rapid advances in technology began to make Dr. Hinton uneasy. He told The Times that he considered Google the “appropriate steward” of AI until 2022, when the search giant’s core business was threatened by Microsoft’s new Bing search engine, which uses OpenAI. has launched a “Code Red” response to address this issue. But he refuted parts of the Times report in a tweet this morning, stating that Google “acted very responsibly” and said it “did not allow people to talk about the dangers of AI without thinking how.” , said he had retired. [it] It affects Google,” he said, so he couldn’t criticize the company. Google chief his scientist Jeff his Dean released a statement of his own. He continually learned to understand new risks while innovating boldly.

On the NYT today, Cade Metz hinted that I left Google to criticize it. In fact, I left so that we could talk about the dangers of AI without considering its impact on Google. Google has acted very responsibly.

— Jeffrey Hinton (@geoffreyhinton) May 1, 2023

Dr. Hinton believes that in the short term, the spread of deceptive photos, videos, and texts will make it impossible for the average Internet user to discern “what is true,” and in the long term, the automation of simple tasks will I worry that my work will be ruined. market. “There will be no more painstaking work … there may be no more,” he said. In the future, Dr. Hinton hopes to see his sci-fi story come true, in which AI systems not only generate code, but run that code on their own, making AI systems autonomous and leading to the elimination of the entire human race. I was even able to The idea that something like this could actually be smarter than a few people believed, he told The Times. And I thought it was pretty out of the way. I thought it would be 30 to 50 years, or more. Obviously, I no longer think about it. ”

