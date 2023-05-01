



The future of subsea technology holds endless possibilities for climate change solutions, defense strategies and the global economy. But these opportunities and other technological advances cannot be achieved without a robust, highly skilled workforce ready to identify and solve the challenges of the future. The tech industry must commit to being involved in developing the next generation workforce through strong and committed partnerships with K-12 and higher education institutions. We must focus on building a diverse future workforce that ensures opportunities for all and ensures that all communities are fully represented.

To meet these challenges, the technology industry needs skilled and dedicated professionals. Technical competence and critical thinking are essential for success in nationally and internationally competitive areas where great opportunities and challenges exist, such as defense, cyber and information security, maritime/undersea and global trade.

Students preparing to graduate from high school must navigate the COVID-19 environment successfully and prepare themselves for the demanding and challenging pace of the technology industry, academically and socially. You will need help getting ready. Industry-focused interventions help students understand job and salary expectations while continuing to strengthen both their hard and soft skills. Academia must overcome the challenges inherent in bureaucracy so that it can develop and maintain modern curricula in real-time for rapidly changing environments.

Consistent collaboration between educational institutions and the technology industry is essential to bridging this gap. Linked with schools and supported by public and private sector investment, internships provide students with real-world experiential learning experiences and hands-on workplace knowledge to prepare them for the workforce.

The tech industry should also commit to long-term partnerships with K-12 and college institutions through classroom visits, club sponsorships, after-school programs, part-time faculty sharing, and more. To pursue this vision and maintain its commitment, the Undersea Technology Innovation Consortium recently announced a $25,000 annual scholarship program. This is just one strategy that must be part of the dedicated long-term commitment required to be successful.

Our challenge is clear. Building a flexible and educated workforce that can continuously learn and adapt to the rapid changes and needs of the tech industry. Creating a seamless and reliable pipeline of students ready to contribute to the workforce of the future by building long-term and sustainable partnerships between industry and her K-12 and higher education institutions can.

Molly Magee is Executive Director of the Undersea Technology Innovation Consortium.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bostonglobe.com/2023/05/01/metro/undersea-tech-industry-has-responsibility-develop-next-generation-workforce/

