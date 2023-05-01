



If there is one word that has defined VMware since its inception 25 years ago, it is innovation. As a startup, we burst onto the scene with our breakthrough virtualization solution. As a global name, we have continued to deliver ubiquitous cloud infrastructure, leading the multi-cloud era and beyond. It’s the same devastating Spirita spirit that’s been flowing this week at the annual R&D Internal Offsite, more commonly known as RADIO.

While RADIO doesn’t offer the flashy, high industry recognition and customer-centric experience of VMware Explore, it serves another key function for VMware as the greatest catalyst for innovation each year for over 20 years. This three-day internal conference brings together over 1,400 engineers and contributors from around the world. This is the origin of some of our most influential products and features. Perhaps most importantly, it became an opportunity to come together, broaden our horizons, and think broadly.

RADIO 2023 kicks off today, what’s most important to our team? The future will be as good for our customers as it is for us.

First, we are dedicated to helping our customers realize the full potential of emerging technologies such as generative artificial intelligence and machine learning. AI is in a breakthrough year and tools like ChatGPT are bringing this new technology to the masses. However, AI and ML have been on VMware’s radar for years, especially in his RADIO.

Our AI-powered solutions are already delivering significant value to our customers, even in highly regulated industries where adoption of new technologies is typically slow. A large part of our approach to innovation is thinking about how we can help our customers overcome the disruption of adopting new technologies by democratizing access and providing trust. This value will only grow as we continue to find new ways to incorporate the transformative power of AI and ML into the underlying platforms our customers rely on.

We were also thinking about how the future of our products can support the future of our planet. VMware’s approach to sustainability is truly holistic, with every part of the business responsible for thinking and driving. This is especially true for product teams.

VMware has always delivered green solutions. This is one of the inherent advantages of virtualization. But as part of the 2030 Agenda, it was even more intentional to make sustainability a core goal of its products. This opens up new airspace for innovation to soar, helping our customers reach their goals while advancing our own sustainability goals.

Our success in delivering on these and other priorities comes down to how we think about innovation itself. Innovation is a constantly moving target. What helped you succeed yesterday may not help you succeed tomorrow. We must constantly hone our agility skills so that we can pivot as needed to stay ahead of the curve. We call it the innovation method.

In this area, from evolving models for platform thinking and product-led growth, to expanding the concept of innovation by considering the full range of solutions, from onboarding and customer experience to lifecycle management and integration. We have already made a lot of progress. Invite people across the organization to surface ideas for features, product enhancements, and process improvements. And I’m curious to see what else will surface as we discuss and work together at RADIO on how we can support and scale this culture of innovation.

A day goes by without being in awe of the incredible innovation happening across VMware. But this week I am especially proud. RADIO is a celebration of everything that makes our product, team and company so special. And from where I stood, the future seemed more full of possibilities than ever before.

