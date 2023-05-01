AI pioneer quits Google to warn about ‘dangerousness’ of technology





New York CNN —

Geoffrey Hinton, dubbed the Godfather of AI, confirmed Monday that he stepped down from his role at Google last week to speak out about the dangers of the technology he helped develop.

Hinton’s pioneering work on neural networks shaped the artificial intelligence systems that power many of today’s products. He spent his ten years working part-time at Google on his AI development efforts for the tech giant, but has since grown concerned about the technology and his role in pushing it forward. became.

I console myself with the usual excuses: If I hadn’t done it, someone else would have, Hinton told The New York Times.

In a tweet Monday, Hinton said he left Google not because of a desire to criticize Google specifically, but because he wanted to be able to talk freely about AI risks.

Hinton said in a tweet that he left because he was able to talk about the dangers of AI without thinking about its impact on Google. Google has acted very responsibly.

Google chief scientist Jeff Dean said Hinton has made a fundamental breakthrough in AI and thanked Hinton for his ten years of work at Google.

In a statement provided to CNN, Dean said he remains committed to a responsible approach to AI. We continually learned to understand new risks while innovating boldly.

Hinton’s decision to step away from the company and speak out on technology comes as a growing number of lawmakers, advocacy groups, and tech insiders condemn that new AI-powered chatbots will spread misinformation and do their jobs. Because it sounds the alarm about the possibility of stealing.

Late last year, a wave of attention around ChatGPT helped restart an arms race among tech companies to develop and deploy similar AI tools in their products. OpenAI, Microsoft, and Google are at the forefront of this trend, while IBM, Amazon, Baidu, and Tencent are also working on similar technologies.

In March, tech industry luminaries signed a letter calling on artificial intelligence labs to suspend training of the most powerful AI systems for at least six months, citing grave risks to society and humanity. The letter, published by the Future of Life Institute, an Elon Musk-backed nonprofit, says OpenAI has been around for just two years, an even more powerful version of the technology that powers ChatGPT, his GPT-4. Arrived after a week. In early tests and company demos, GPT-4 was used to draft lawsuits, pass standardized exams, and build working websites from hand-drawn sketches.

In an interview with The Times, Hinton expressed concern about the potential for AI to create a world where jobs are lost and many people can no longer know what’s true. He also noted an amazing pace of progress that far exceeded what he and others had anticipated.

The idea that something like this could actually be smarter than a few people believed, Hinton said in an interview. And I thought it was pretty out of the way. I thought it would be 30 to 50 years, or more. Obviously, I no longer think about it.

Even before leaving Google, Hinton has spoken publicly about how AI can do good as well as harm.

Hinton said in his 2021 commencement speech at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, Mumbai, that he believes rapid advances in AI will transform society in ways we don’t fully understand. Not all effects are good. He noted how AI could advance healthcare and create opportunities for deadly autonomous weapons. I consider this prospect far more pressing and far more terrifying than the prospect of robot dominance.

Hinton isn’t the first Google employee to raise red flags for AI. In July, the company fired an engineer who claimed an unreleased AI system had become sentient for violating its employment and data security policies. bottom.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/01/tech/geoffrey-hinton-leaves-google-ai-fears/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos