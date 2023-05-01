Mintz signs new partnership with legal tech startup Clara





NEW YORK Mintz has formed an innovative partnership with legal tech provider Clara, further enhancing its position as a leading provider of legal services in the startup ecosystem.

Under the partnership, using the Claras platform, Mintz will provide a template for founders to form a Delaware company and the resources required to start a business in the United States or participate in an accelerator or venture builder program. Created all additional documentation. Clara is a LegalOS that provides digital tools to help founders shape and scale their businesses and manage their cap tables. Founded in 2019, Clara currently has over 4,000 startups on its platform. The partnership between Claras and Mintz has enabled us to enter the US market.

Dan DeWolf, Mintzs Technology Practice Chair and Venture Capital and Emerging Companies Co-Chair, said the collaboration will provide a cost-effective way for Claras users to start doing business in a legally compliant manner. You can partner with us.

Sam Effron, member of Mintz Venture Capital and Emerging Companies, added: As Clara’s exclusive legal partner in the US, we are able to ensure that founders of US start-ups using the Claras platform have access to all relevant documents in an easy-to-use format. and in one place. We can then assist such users if they may need more. I look forward to working with them.

Claras LegalOS digitizes and automates legal tasks for founders, including setting up a digital company, managing cap tables and data rooms, and generating automated legal documents (covering SAFE, ESOP, etc.), all on a platform is supported by the Predictive Education feature of

Clara co-founder and CEO Patrick Rogers added: We are excited to be working with the Mintz team to support our growing number of US-based customers. Mintz has a reputation for supporting startups from idea to exit. We believe this partnership will be a key piece of the puzzle when it comes to surrounding the resources founders need to succeed.

Our partnership with Clara is the latest in many innovative and creative ways Mintz is supporting the startup ecosystem. In summer 2022, the company signed an agreement with Antler Innovation US LLC as the exclusive legal partner for its US portfolio companies.

Mintz represents venture capital firms, other private equity investors, and venture capital backed companies at all stages, from early stage or seed stage investments to subsequent multi-investor and late stage fundraising to IPOs. doing. We work with our clients to explore corporate requirements, financing options, intellectual property protection, employment issues, regulatory and compliance needs, and assess how these impact business and strategy.

For decades, Mintz has provided creative, entrepreneurial advice across the full spectrum of legal services to innovative companies in a variety of fields, including life sciences. Fintech; Proptech; EdTech; Energy and Sustainability (EnergyTech); Sports and Entertainment; We advise first time entrepreneurs, serial entrepreneurs and owners of growing companies. We help our clients develop and acquire new technologies, compete against competitors and remain compliant with applicable regulations. We are adept at handling cutting-edge challenges such as privacy and data security issues.

About Clara

Clara (Techstars 19) is LegalOS providing digital tools to help founders form, manage and scale their startups. Clara educates and empowers founders to do many of the tasks that lawyers do today, such as founding companies, writing documents, creating cap tables, and building data rooms. At the same time, Clara serves as a collaboration and information-sharing tool for founders, investors, and lawyers, enabling key players in the global startup her ecosystem to work together more efficiently. Clara is led by a seasoned team of entrepreneurs who have worked at the top levels of the legal and technology industries.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mintz.com/insights-center/news-press/mintz-enters-novel-partnership-legal-tech-startup-clara The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos