Evan Spiegels AI Bullish Case

Kara Swisher: You released My AI, an internal chatbot powered by ChatGPT. Describe your product and whether AI is a game changer or just incremental. Because I know everyone’s cheerleading and rushing into it. My concern is the arms race over this.

Evan Spiegel: Our artificial intelligence is definitely a game changer for Snapchat. If you think about the evolution of the use of AI, we have long used AI to power content platforms in terms of recommendations. The advertising platform is powered by artificial intelligence, and many of the lenses are powered by generative artificial intelligence. As such, AI is a major driver of today’s businesses. What’s really exciting about My AI is that it’s the first to bring artificial intelligence to Snapchat’s chat pages. This is the true heart of our business. Snapchats are great for communicating with friends and family. Being able to bring artificial intelligence to Snapchat makes me believe that it could be one of the best, if not the best, way for us to communicate with AI.

Swisher: So My AI is your new friend, your new companion.

Spiegel: I think the way our community has used it so far is more as a creative tool than as a friend. Because it really enriches conversations with friends, in fact. That’s one of the reasons we’re so excited about the release of @mentions. This allows you to bring My AI into your conversations with your friends. Whether it was coming up with a travel itinerary or using My AI to get feedback on a wedding speech I wrote, it was a lot of fun.

Or for the kids, I use it for story time. We tell these generative stories. It’s really fun to do it together. Where these large-scale language models really thrive today is creativity. They are very good at coming up with new ideas, new concepts and new stories. Where they still struggle is with information use cases and accuracy. Because some of the things that make their creativity so great are actually not so good at getting perfectly accurate information. I think it’s a great place.

Swisher: Let’s talk about it. There are two problems. One, broadly speaking, is not search, but an intellectual property issue about technology companies taking from everywhere and reusing it. And I think that’s going to be a big legal issue for all of you going forward. It’s like super-powered YouTube, or something else. Which one would you like to discuss first?

mirror: hmm

Swisher: Say 100 spooky.

Spiegel: That’s exactly what I was thinking. take copyright.

Swisher: Copyright. Well, I was going to do both. But talk about copyright. Worried about the problem it pulls in information? And who is really in charge of it?

Spiegel: The interesting thing is that we don’t actually reuse the content. actually generate entirely new content,

Swisher: From content.

Spiegel: Yes.

Swisher: If you’re a songwriter, you won’t like it. Or if you took the whole Godfather and started playing with it, I’m sure Francis Ford Coppola has something to say about it.

Spiegel: But I think as artists we are all inspired by other people’s work, right? Their music, their paintings. It has long been a hallmark of art and creativity.

And I really see it as a continuation of that flow. The way these systems were designed is of course learned from a lot of the content out there. For example, for our model, we use first-party data and we use licensed third-party data. Of course, we also use synthetic data. And that’s how we think about managing rights issues. But more broadly, when I look at this technology, I think it’s actually generating something completely new instead of reusing or copying pieces of content.

Swisher: It’s an interesting question from a legal point of view. I’ve talked to a lot of lawyers about this. Artists are starting to have problems. Filmmakers soon. Isn’t that what you’re worried about?

Spiegel: As I said earlier, that’s why when we build our own models in-house, we use licensed data, we use our own first-party data, and sometimes we generate data. Create synthetic data to use for training. So, how did you think about the risk management of this rights issue? But more broadly, to answer your question, what’s so compelling about these systems is that they’re generating entirely new content from what they’ve learned.

Swisher: And sometimes the problem isn’t right. You were talking about misinformation called hallucinations. I’m calling it wrong, but that’s fine. But let’s be creepy. This is controversial for everyone, not just you. Aza Raskin of the Center for Human Technology tested as a 13-year-old girl and asked to lose her virginity with a man 18 years her senior. Your girlfriend’s AI offered tips on how to set the mood with candles and music instead of saying call the police. All companies at Google had this problem, so talk about it. Again, I don’t blame you for it, but all of these companies release these things and reporters can produce this.

Spiegel: In that particular scenario, I believe it was the researcher who used myAI hostile to try to get you to say inappropriate things, as you mentioned. In some ways, I think that kind of research is actually very helpful. That’s exactly what people should do with it. Whenever we come across a new technology, one of the first things we do as humans is to break it. That’s why building a secure service is so important to us. So, given how we designed myAI, storing the conversations people had with myAI and reviewing them, his 99.5% of myAI’s responses comply with our community guidelines.

Swisher: Right. I am concerned about the 0.5% part.

Spiegel: If you dive into that 0.5%, you’ll often find that it doesn’t follow our community guidelines. For example, you may be repeating something someone said was inappropriate, or quoting inappropriate lyrics. So digging into why it doesn’t work or why it doesn’t work, even if it fails, gives you peace of mind for a broader rollout. And I’m not saying it’s perfect. We make mistakes, but we can learn from them and continue to evolve our technology.

Swisher: I’m not particularly worried about Snapchat. A few weeks ago, I posted a lengthy blog post about his early learnings from myAI on safety enhancements, discussing guardrails and age-appropriate design. I think you are concerned.

Summarize what you do differently. And more importantly, tell us how you’re going to know what you don’t know. And should this be age-restricted? You released it to all Snapchatters. Even older children are comfortable using it. I am definitely not comfortable with young children using it.

Spiegel: You must be 13 or older to use Snapchat. When interacting with My AI

Swisher: I think you’re still 13 years young, but come on.

Spiegel: Pass your Snapchatter age to myAI to ensure that conversations are age-appropriate for the person communicating with MyAI. So the experience changes with age. We also built myAI on top of existing foundations such as Family Center. This allows parents to see who their teen is chatting with, change content settings, and quickly report inappropriate messages to get help. The strong foundation we have for managing trust and safety at Snapchat is one of the reasons why we are confident in rolling out myAI more broadly, even though we know it’s not perfect. think.

Swisher: Your audience is very young, so I think you have more responsibility to a younger audience than to others. How do you do the math? Because with this rush to the AI, I think it’s a rush. Not necessarily you, but generally just another thoughtless rush to win. Is that a dangerous attitude? Tristan Harris has spoken about this and others have spoken about it.

Spiegel: I see it quite differently. I can’t remember the last time new technology was so thoughtfully deployed. I think it’s actually very encouraging that such a thoughtful discussion took place so quickly. For example, I think it shows that we’ve learned a lot about the evolution of the internet and the evolution of social media. I think that there. So I’m very optimistic about how thoughtful people are as they roll out these products.

I’m not sure if you agree with the rushed story, but I think the excitement people are feeling is very real as people around the world are embracing this technology.

Swisher: What’s the worst case scenario? I remember when Facebook Live came out. What are the tools to stop it? And literally the room was like challah, you’re disappointed. And I, yeah, I was disappointed. people are terrible.

Spiegel: I’m more concerned with how humans abuse this technology than with the reactions myAI provides.

Swisher: I see.

Spiegel: And I can’t necessarily imagine what they would do, but for example, scammers could use this GPT technology to create very convincing phishing emails and do it at scale. there is. Therefore, I fear that this kind of technology will be very useful for bad guys. That’s why it’s important to monitor the conversations people have with myAI to detect their behavior and learn from their misuse. can be slow.

Swisher: So it’s not AI killing people, it’s people killing people. But it’s true. That’s true, but I think you’re right.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

