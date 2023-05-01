Artificial intelligence pioneer Jeffrey Hinton resigns from Google over ethical concerns





Geoffrey Hinton, an artificial intelligence (AI) pioneer and longtime leader of Google’s AI research division, has been criticized by the tech giant for growing concerns about the ethical implications of the technology he created. has resigned from his position, the New York Times reported. on monday.

Hinton, widely known as the godfather of AI for his groundbreaking work on deep learning and neural networks, took more than a decade to speak more openly about the potential risks and harms of AI, especially as a company. He said he has decided to leave Google. And its rivals have been vying to develop and deploy ever more powerful and sophisticated models.

I console myself with the usual excuse: If I hadn’t done it, someone else would have, Hinton told The Times in an exclusive interview. It’s hard to see how it could be prevented from being used.

News of Hintons’ resignation comes as more than 1,000 AI researchers publicly demand a six-month pause from training AI systems more powerful than GPT-4, the latest model released by OpenAI in March. It was just a month after I signed the letter. The letter states that, as shown by extensive research and acknowledged by top AI labs, AI systems with intelligence that competes with humans could pose serious risks to society and humanity. I’m here.

Hinton’s resignation is the latest and most visible sign of a growing rift between some of the world’s leading AI researchers and the technology companies that employ them. Many of these researchers have raised alarm bells about the social, environmental and political implications of AI and the lack of transparency, accountability and diversity in the field.

Among them are Timnit Gebru and Margaret Mitchell, two former co-leaders of Google’s Ethical AI team. Both were fired from Google after challenging their AI ethics practices and policies.

Gebru, a renowned expert on bias and fairness in AI and co-founder of Black in AI, a group promoting diversity and inclusion in the field, co-authored in December 2020. was exiled after writing a paper criticizing the environmental and social costs of AI. Large language model.

Mitchell, who founded Google’s Ethical AI team in 2017 and was a vocal supporter of Gebru, conducted an internal investigation into Gebrus’ dismissal and resigned in February 2021 after expressing dissatisfaction with Google’s handling of the situation. was fired by

Other prominent AI ethics voices have also spoken out against industry practices and priorities. Kate Crawford, Senior Principal Scientist at Microsoft Research and Distinguished Professor at New York University, has written extensively on the risks of AI. She recently published a book titled Atlas of AI: Power, Politics, and the Global Cost of Artificial Intelligence. This book exposes the hidden human and environmental costs of producing and consuming AI.

Stuart Russell, a professor of computer science at the University of California, Berkeley, and co-author of Artificial Intelligence: A Modern Approach, the standard textbook on AI, has developed a superintelligent AI with the potential to exceed human capabilities. I have warned you of existential threats. and goal.

Google’s AI team’s face change

Hinton will leave Google on seemingly good terms. He notified Google of his intention to resign last month, according to The New York Times. He also had a phone conversation on Thursday with Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google’s parent company Alphabet, but declined to publicly disclose details of their discussion. I tweeted that I thought I acted responsibly.

On the NYT today, Cade Metz hinted that I left Google to criticize it. In fact, I left so that we could talk about the dangers of AI without considering its impact on Google. Google has acted very responsibly.

Jeffrey Hinton (@geoffreyhinton) May 1, 2023

Hinton’s resignation is the backdrop for a major reorganization of Google’s AI operations announced by Pichai last month. The company said it would combine Hinton’s Google Brain team, which is focused on core AI research, with London-based subsidiary DeepMind, which specializes in advanced AI applications such as gaming and healthcare.

A new group called Google DeepMind, led by Jeffrey Dean, a veteran researcher who joined Google in 1999, has contributed to the development and implementation of many of Google’s key technologies, including its advertising system, search engine, and cloud computing platform. I was.

Update (11:13 AM PT): Google Chief Scientist Jeff Dean has released the following statement regarding Jeff Hinton’s retirement: I have deeply enjoyed many of our many conversations over the years.I will miss him and wish him all the best!As one of the first companies to publish AI Principles he , we are committed to a responsible approach to AI. We continually learned to understand new risks while innovating boldly.

VentureBeat’s mission is to be the digital town square for technical decision makers to learn about innovative enterprise technologies and deals. Watch the briefing.

