Government Agencies Warn Judicial Uncertainty Will Harm Tech Ecosystem





Debate over the government’s controversial plan to destabilize the justice system is fueling uncertainty among investors, prompting Israeli tech entrepreneurs and companies to move abroad, says local tech. The government agency responsible for the ecosystem warned Monday.

In a report submitted to the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology, the Israel Innovation Agency (IIA) is gravely concerned that Israeli tech companies and funds are at increasing risk of being cut off from the global technology markets they rely on. expressed. Most of the funding.

“Instability [of the judicial authority] It creates a perception of uncertainty that reduces the viability of investing in Israel,” the IIA researchers wrote in the report. “There is great concern that in the near future, Israel will become decoupled from global capital trends, reducing its share of global venture capital investment.”

A government agency that provides a large portion of state subsidies to local early-stage startups to support disruptive technology has in recent weeks seen a surge in tech stocks trading on the Tel Aviv stock exchange and the Nasdaq. I pointed out that there is a large negative gap in returns.

Since the beginning of 2023, the Israeli tech index has produced zero returns, according to the report, while the Nasdaq 100 index has risen about 20% over the same period. He added that a correlation with the amount of investment has been shown.

This gap is fueling fears that we are on the brink of a situation where a split between global and Israeli markets occurs, IIA researchers warn in a report. of Israeli tech companies will find it very difficult to attract investment and will be forced to close or move to other countries.

Dror Bin, CEO of the Israel Innovation Authority. (Courtesy/Hanna Teib)

The trend of Israeli start-ups being established abroad is already on the rise, starting in February and accelerating in March. Between 50% and 80% of his Israeli startups launched in March were founded through foreign companies.

In a very short period of time, the sheer number of start-ups could face being incorporated through foreign companies, perhaps over 80%,” warns the IIA in its report. “This phenomenon could have a significant impact on the Israeli economy in the medium to long term.

Many Israeli start-ups and companies register abroad primarily for technical reasons, but the survey results show that many of them now also intend to register future intellectual property abroad. indicates that there is

As a result, businesses not located in Israel will pay significantly less tax, taking a severe toll on state revenues, according to the IIA report.

Touted as the economy’s main growth engine, the technology industry produces about 18% of GDP, accounts for more than 50% of exports and about 30% of payroll taxes, according to the IIA. Additionally, Israel’s high-tech sector employs approximately 11% of the country’s workforce.

The prospect of a weakened judicial system fuels uncertainty that threatens to undermine Israel’s status as a stable hub for foreign investment.

File: Tech sector workers protest the government’s planned judicial reforms in Tel Aviv on March 9, 2023 (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90)

Full control over the appointment of judges, including the High Court, to the government and the ability of the High Court to override legislation following mass demonstrations and mass protests against the government’s controversial judicial plan will be severely restricted. Pausing to allow dialogue, attempts were made to reach a wide range of compromises between opponents and supporters.

“Today we are in the midst of a global crisis and it is still too early to know when or how it will end. Dror Bin, CEO of the Israel Innovation Authority, said that even if the judicial crisis is resolved, it will take time to resolve, and even then, it will take time to regain investor confidence. It takes

Therefore, we must act efficiently and take the necessary steps to meet the challenges. [and] With the uncertainty created, Bin urged.

AION Labs CEO Mati Gill praised the IIA for “publishing hard data and writing on the wall” and said it would be difficult for the government to ignore the worrisome numbers and trends presented. said. Based in Rehovot, his AION Labs is a collaboration with pharmaceutical giants He Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Merck, and Teva Pharmaceuticals, along with Amazon’s AWS and Israel Biotech Fund.

With the current financial environment of high interest rates and a slowing global economy, technology stocks have hit global markets in the second half of 2022, driving down valuations of companies in both the public and private sectors. The market downturn laid off thousands of workers, curtailed funding, and created a bear market for new technology products.

“the current [internal] The challenge is just adding logs to the fire, and if there’s one thing investors don’t like, it’s the lack of judicial stability,” Gill said.

Israeli tech companies raised $1.7 billion in the first quarter of this year, down 70% from $5.8 billion in the first three months of 2022, according to reports from the IVC Research Center and LeumiTech. This quarter marked his lowest number in four years. That’s after private investment in the local tech sector peaked in 2021, falling from a staggering $26 billion to his nearly $15 billion in 2022.

The decline in investment is undoubtedly a global phenomenon. Nonetheless, there are some factors specific to Israel that, according to the IAA report, cannot be separated from the current Israeli market uncertainty and its implications.

The state-backed agency said removing uncertainty immediately is the most important step the government needs to take in light of the problems it has detected and the damage it has already done.

The IIA said in its report that it would be desirable to do this as quickly and decisively as possible, in a way that would alleviate investor and entrepreneur anxiety in the medium to long term and create long-term certainty and stability. .

In parallel, the IIA has encouraged the government to ease the regulatory environment, introduce incentives to encourage investment and intellectual property registration in Israel, and take steps to meet the growing funding needs of Israeli start-ups. made many recommendations.

“The findings of the study call for the government to take swift action to reverse the alarming trends it highlights,” Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology Ofir Akunis said.

