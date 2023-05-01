Kids cartoon characters that use AI to customize responses help kids learn





A Research Brief is a short story about an interesting academic study.

big idea

If the protagonists of children’s TV shows can take advantage of advances in artificial intelligence to listen and react to what their audience is saying, young people will learn more from the show. This is what my colleagues and I found in a series of peer-reviewed studies.

We’re partnering with PBS Kids to bring conversational AI like Siri and Alexa into the popular preschool science show Elinor Wonders Why.

In our interactive version, Elinor, a curious bunny protagonist, poses questions to children. Then listen to the respondent’s response and reply with feedback specific to that response, or provide additional clues if necessary.

For example, in an episode about liquid thickness and viscosity, Elinor and her friends try to shake and squeeze the bottle to get the ketchup out of it, but the ketchup remains stuck inside. Elinor turns to the viewer and asks, “Why do you think there’s no ketchup?” Many of the children in our study repeated the problem saying they were “stuck” without answering why. In this case, Elinor follows up and asks, “Yeah, why is ketchup stuck in the bottle?” Do you think it’s too sticky or too runny?

To test whether this interactive format actually helps children learn, we conducted several studies. children were divided into three groups of 80 people. The first group watched an episode of Elinor Wonders Why in an interactive format we created. A second group watched the original broadcast without any questions or responses from Elinor. A third group watched a semi-interactive version similar to Dora in The Explorer. In this version, the protagonist asks questions, pauses as if listening, and provides general feedback. After the children watched the episode, they rated their understanding of the scientific concepts presented, such as aerodynamics and reptilian molting.

Children who watched the fully interactive episode were found to answer 63% of the rating questions correctly, compared to 56% of those who watched the non-interactive version. Children who watched the semi-interactive version acted out while answering 61% of the questions correctly.

We also examined the children’s responses to Elinors’ questions while watching the video. We found that children watching the semi-interactive version quickly lost interest in answering Elinos’ questions after realizing that Elinos could not understand the answers.

why it matters

National surveys show that children in the United States spend an average of nearly two hours a day watching television and online videos. Platforms like PBS Kids offer free educational TV programming, but the lack of interaction with the content can limit educational benefits. Semi-interactive techniques, now used by shows like Dora the Explorer and Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, are still widely used, but the lack of responsive feedback from the characters makes them less effective than AI-based interactive programs. Our evidence shows that it is not effective.

Recent advances in AI, especially voice technology and interpretation of actual human-spoken language, have enabled true dialogue between children’s viewers and characters in children’s TV shows. This can make watching TV a more positive and engaging way for children to learn science.

what other research is being done

AI is being integrated into various media products such as e-books, smart toys, and social robots. Meanwhile, advances in AI technology will improve the accuracy of processing a child’s utterances, allowing for more natural interactions between the child and her AI. At the same time, researchers are also studying the ethical use of AI in media for young children to ensure that the content developed is educational and safe.

what’s next

We are currently exploring the possibility of developing characters for children’s television programs that can handle the mixed use of English and native language of bilingual children during dialogue. A study in Spanish and English-speaking children is ongoing.

There are also plans to integrate AI into more PBS Kids shows, including an upcoming series called Lyla in the Loop, which focuses on creative problem-solving for children ages 4-8.

