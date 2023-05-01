NSWC PCD breaks ground on new littoral innovation and prototyping facility > Naval Sea Systems Command > Article View





Panama City, Florida –

An important milestone was reached on April 21 with the groundbreaking ceremony for the Littoral Innovation and Prototyping Facility onboard the Naval Support Operations in Panama City.

Not only does it mark the first building to be built at the facility since Hurricane Michael, it also marks the Navy Today, the Navy Tomorrow, and the Navy Next.

“From tragedy comes victory. Today we mark where our newest and most technologically advanced facility begins to take shape,” said NSWC PCD Commander Capt. David Buck. increase. “The Littoral Innovation and Prototyping Facility will enhance our ability to accelerate the delivery of combat capability and sustainment to core mission areas across multiple domains, from undersea to space. This new facility will be a cornerstone of our mission. , will solidify the NSWC PCD’s reputation as the nation’s premier center of excellence in mine warfare and expeditionary maneuver warfare.”

This new building houses a large laboratory, including workspaces for engineers and scientists and support spaces that can accommodate laboratories. NSWC PCD Technical Director Dr. Peter Adair commented on some of the layouts and how they will improve the long-term capabilities of the Naval Research Laboratory to meet his defense needs for technology and rapid prototyping in multiple technology domains. I will explain.

“The building offers 54,475 square feet of laboratory space, meets uniform facility standards and features elevated bays including overhead cranes, loading docks, large tank rooms and elevators. It will be equipped for technological development of features that will contribute to the future success of the NSWC PCD’s vision of ensuring combat superiority in the battlespace and littoral areas,” said Adair. “The facility will enhance cooperation and provide new equipment capabilities to be used during research, development, testing and evaluation of mine warfare, special warfare, expeditionary warfare, undersea and undersea warfare operations. It’s a key mission area.”

One of the prominent members of the event’s official political party, Rep. Neal Dunn, representing Florida’s 2nd congressional district, has championed the country’s defense and the mission of the NSWC PCD.

“Today’s groundbreaking ceremony represents the determination, commitment and hard work that has gone into rebuilding this entire base and all the communities around it. Category 5 hurricanes are powerful, but the Florida Panhandle people are stronger,” says Dunn. “Today’s groundbreaking ceremony is also a step forward in military readiness. It will be brought to our region.”

Before the ceremony ended, Buck acknowledged the effort and support put into this project.

“This day was made possible by the hard work, dedication and hours of hard work of our infrastructure team, Dr. Joe Lopez and Dr. Lisa Arrieta from the Science and Technology Department, and Naval Facility Engineering Systems Command.” Mr Buck said. “I would also like to welcome and thank the members of the Bay County Chamber of Commerce, the Armed Services Commission, and the Bay Defense Alliance. play an important role in doing so.”

The construction project aims to be completed in 2026.

