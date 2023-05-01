Info-Tech LIVE 2023 is set to deliver the latest research and trends in exponential IT





Info-Tech LIVE, September 19-21, 2023 in Las Vegas, is the event for technology executives looking to put theory into practice to take IT into the future.

TORONTO, May 1, 2023 /CNW/ – Info-Tech Research Group, a global IT research and advisory firm, has announced the return of its marquee event, Info-Tech LIVE, for 2023. The event will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada. , September 19-21, 2023 at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Info-Tech Research Group Logo (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

Info-Tech LIVE is a three-day, hands-on conference for IT executives making technology decisions and driving innovation. Following the success of last year’s event, he expects over 1,000 leaders to attend LIVE 2023. More one-on-one sessions with infotech experts than in previous years.

“Recent, unprecedented technology growth, especially with respect to AI and GenAI, is once again transforming the business and IT landscape. IT leaders must be prepared to respond to these exponential changes in technology. No,” said senior vice president Gord Harrison. Head of Research and Advisory for Info-Tech Research Group. “At LIVE 2023, attendees will learn how to leverage new technologies, harness the power of exponential growth to drive innovation, create competitive advantage, deliver value to their organizations, and put theory into practice. learn.”

In keeping with this year’s theme of Exponential IT: Theory to Practice, LIVE 2023 is set to be the largest in the company’s history. The conference will focus on his three key topics: operational excellence, digital transformation and innovation, and leading change. LIVE 2023 will feature over 160 sessions from over 11 distinguished speakers, 20 technical keynotes, 22 industry panels and roundtables, 12 workshops, 48 ​​breakout sessions (6 dedicated to women in IT). ) is performed.

Sessions at LIVE 2023 are strategically structured to help technology leaders meet real-world challenges in areas such as cybersecurity, data and analytics, vendor management, infrastructure and applications.

The conference provides an opportunity for attendees to learn, connect, and network with industry experts, speakers, analysts, and peers. They have the actionable insight and knowledge to drive technology-driven transformation and influence business outcomes, ultimately accelerating his IT leadership career.

IT leaders and professionals interested in attending can visit Info-Tech’s event page to learn more and reserve a seat at Info-Tech LIVE in Las Vegas. Media interested in participating should contact [email protected]

Stay tuned for updates and new details on speakers, agendas and exclusive event experiences on LinkedIn and Twitter in the coming months.

About Information Technology Study Group

Info-Tech Research Group is the world’s leading information technology research and advisory firm serving over 30,000 IT professionals. The company conducts unbiased and relevant research to help CIOs and IT leaders make strategic, timely and informed decisions. For his 25 years, Info-Tech has worked closely with IT teams to provide everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results to their organizations. .

Through the Media Insiders program, media professionals can register for unlimited access to IT, HR, software and research from over 200 IT and industry analysts. For access, please contact [email protected]

Info-Tech LIVE 2023 will take place September 19-21, 2023 at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

