Warns of AI Dangers, Pioneer Jeffrey Hinton Quits Google to Speak Freely





Geoffrey Hinton, Chief Scientific Advisor, Vector Institute, speaks at the International Economic Forum of the Americas (IEFA) Toronto Global Forum on Thursday, September 5, 2019 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Getty Images/Benj Edwards

According to The New York Times, AI pioneer Dr. Geoffrey Hinton has resigned from Google so he can “speak freely” about the potential risks posed by AI. Hinton, who helped create the underlying technology behind today’s generative AI systems, believes that the tech industry’s move to develop AI products is dangerous, ranging from misinformation to unemployment to even threats to humanity. I am afraid that it can have consequences.

“Look at what happened five years ago and now,” the Times quoted Hinton. “Take the difference and propagate it forward. It’s scary.”

Hinton’s work in artificial intelligence dates back to 1972, and his work has influenced current practice in generative AI. In 1987, Hinton, David Rumelhart, and Ronald J. Williams popularized backpropagation, an important technique for training neural networks used in today’s generative AI models. In 2012 Hinton, Alex Krizhevsky and Ilya Sutskever created his AlexNet. AlexNet is commonly hailed as a breakthrough in machine vision and deep learning, and has arguably ushered in the current era of generative AI. In 2018, Hinton was awarded the Turing Prize, dubbed the “Nobel Prize for Computing,” along with Yoshua Bengio and Yann LeCun.

Hinton joined Google in 2013 after Google acquired Hinton’s company, DNNresearch. His resignation, a decade later, is a remarkable moment for the tech industry as it simultaneously hypes and forewarns the potential impact of increasingly sophisticated automated systems. For example, in March he said OpenAI’s GPT-4 was released, prompting a group of technology researchers to halt development of new AI systems “more powerful” than GPT-4 for six months. signed an open letter requesting However, some prominent critics believe such concerns are exaggerated or misplaced.

Hinton did not sign the open letter, but believes that fierce competition between tech giants like Google and Microsoft could lead to a global AI race that can only be thwarted by international regulation. He emphasizes cooperation among leading scientists to prevent AI from spiraling out of control.

“Do not think [researchers] We need to expand this further until they understand if they can control it,” he told The Times.

Hinton is also concerned about the prevalence of false information in photos, videos, and texts, making it difficult for people to discern what is true. I fear that it could overturn and initially complement human workers, but eventually replace roles such as paralegals, personal assistants, and translators who handle day-to-day tasks.

Hinton’s long-term concern is that future AI systems could threaten humanity by learning unexpected behaviors from vast amounts of data. “The idea that this could actually make people smarter than most people didn’t believe,” he told The Times. And I thought it was a long way off, I thought it was 30 to 50 years, or more, and obviously I don’t think so anymore. not.”

Hinton’s warning feels worthy of attention. Because he was one of the biggest proponents of the field at one point. In his 2015 Toronto Star Profile, Hinton expressed his enthusiasm for his AI future, stating that he “doesn’t think he’s going to retire.” But today, The New York Times says Hinton’s worries about his AI future have come to regret his life’s work in part. “I console myself with my usual excuses. If I hadn’t done it, someone else would have.”

Some critics are skeptical of Hinton’s resignation and regrets. It is now the jump ship that caused the problem. ”

On Monday, Hinton revealed his motivation for leaving Google. In a tweet, he wrote: “Today on the NYT, Cade Metz hinted that I left Google to criticize Google. Left to be able to talk about the dangers of AI without considering the impact it will have.Google has acted very responsibly.”

