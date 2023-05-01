The godfather of AI leaves Google to save us from AI





Artificial intelligence pioneer Geoffrey Hinton, known as one of the “Godfathers of AI,” has taken his position at Google to openly voice his concerns about how AI is seriously damaging the world. I resigned.

In an interview with The New York Times, Hinton admitted that he partially regrets his life’s work. Despite the beneficial uses of AI, Hinton fears the technology may be used irresponsibly and have unintended consequences.

Hinton worries that the race between tech giants such as Google and Microsoft to create cutting-edge AI will become a global race that won’t end without some form of global regulation. But he also stressed that he believed Google acted responsibly in its research.

On the NYT today, Cade Metz hinted that I left Google to criticize it. In fact, I left so that we could talk about the dangers of AI without considering its impact on Google. Google has acted very responsibly.

Hinton is known for popularizing the theoretical development of neural networks in 1986 and creating one that can recognize images in 2012. His work has been integral to the development of current generative art models such as Stable Diffusion and MidJourney, and laid the foundation for future work at OpenAI. Allows GPT-4 to manipulate images.

His potentially slow movement has many compared him to physics professor J. Robert Oppenheimer, who is credited with creating the atomic bomb.

Risk of AI

One of the pressing problems Hinton highlights is the proliferation of fake images, videos and texts online. This can make it harder and harder for the average person to discern the truth. As generative AI continues to improve, creators of fake and manipulative content can use these tools to deceive and confuse people.

Hinton is also concerned about how AI will affect work in the future. Chatbots like ChatGPT currently complement human workers, but may eventually replace people who handle day-to-day tasks, such as personal assistants, accountants and translators. . AI may alleviate some of the drudgery of work, but it can also take away more jobs than expected, throwing society out of balance.

In the long run, Hinton fears future versions of the technology will pose a threat to humanity as they may learn unexpected behavior from the large amounts of data they analyze. is allowed to generate and execute its own code.

This long-term view is especially true when other leading figures in the AI ​​field begin to warn about the possibility of “ridiculous” scenarios in which AI far exceeds human intelligence and the impact AI will have on the development of society. became more relevant.

Hinton is just one of thousands of tech leaders and researchers warning about exponential progress in AI development in a variety of fields (from erotic chat to medical diagnostics). Last month, an open letter from leaders calling for a pause in AI development until proper controls were established gained popularity. Hinton did not sign it.

Hinton’s evolving position on AI reflects a growing awareness of the risks and challenges associated with rapidly evolving technology. For Hinton, stepping down from his life’s work was important to prevent a scenario he said was approaching day by day.

“Look at what happened five years ago and now,” he told The New York Times. “Take the difference and propagate it forward. It’s scary.”

