AI Pioneer Geoffrey Hinton Leaves Google, Warning of Technology Dangers





Artificial intelligence pioneer Dr. Jeffrey Hinton. At his home in Toronto on April 24th. Hinton leaves Google so he can freely share his concerns that AI could seriously harm the world. CHLOE ELLINGSON/The New York Times News Service

Pioneering artificial intelligence researcher Jeffrey Hinton said he partly regretted his life’s work after leaving Google to speak freely about the dangers AI poses.

Hinton told The New York Times that he notified Google last month that he was leaving the company as vice president and engineering fellow. His biggest concern is that generative AI systems could overwhelm the internet with fake photos, videos and texts, compromising people’s ability to distinguish between truth and fiction. Hinton told the paper he was also concerned about job losses and the potential for AI to overtake humans in the long term.

He told The Times the idea that this thing could actually be smarter than a few people believed. And I thought it was pretty out of the way. Obviously, I no longer think about it.

The Globe and Mail did not respond to requests for interviews.

Hinton is just the latest AI researcher to publicly point out the dangers of technology. But as one of the most influential figures in the field, both in Canada and abroad, his voice carries a lot of weight. Hinton, 75, is Professor Emeritus of Computer Science at the University of Toronto and Principal Scientific Advisor to the Vector Institute in Toronto, where he works on artificial neural networks that learn to complete tasks through analysis. is probably best known for lots of data.

One of his breakthroughs happened in 2012. Neural networks can be trained to identify common objects in images with high accuracy, helping pave the way for the generative AI that exists today. Google soon acquired his startup, his DNNresearch. Many of his students have gone on to become industry leaders, including his Ilya Sutskever, one of his co-founders of OpenAI.

Will AI rule the world?Other questions Canadians ask Google about technology

AI-generated text and images have been in development for years, but OpenAI launched an arms race among tech giants when it released ChatGPT in November. The program can write fluent prose and computer code, carry on conversations, and answer questions (though not always accurately). Microsoft invested heavily in OpenAI and launched his AI-powered version of the Bing search engine.

Google’s parent company, Alphabet, doesn’t want to be left behind and is worried about its search business, so it released its own chatbot.

Hinton made it clear on Twitter that he left the company not to specifically criticize his former employer, but to speak broadly about the risks of AI. Google acted very responsibly, he wrote.

Concerns about AI are moving as fast as the technology. In March, many tech executives and researchers, including Montreal’s Yoshua Bengio, wrote an open letter calling for a six-month moratorium on the development of some AI systems, citing serious risks to society and humanity. signed.

Mr. Hinton did not sign the letter. (No, he told Grove when asked for comment at the time.)

Some critics of the letter argue that the risks cited in the letter are exaggerated and hypothetical.

In April, Canadian start-up chief executives and a group of AI researchers released another open letter urging the federal government to quickly pass legislation regulating artificial intelligence. Hinton was one of the signatories to an early draft, but withdrew his name before the final version of the letter was published.

Hinton is also an early backer of Toronto-based Cohere, an AI company that develops language processing technology and competes with OpenAI. Co-founder Nicholas Frost was the first person Hinton hired at Google’s AI lab in Toronto.

“Very excited about Jeff Unchained,” Frost said on Twitter on Monday.

