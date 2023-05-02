Geoffrey Hinton leaves Google over AI and deep learning





A Toronto professor considered a pioneer in the field of artificial intelligence announced Monday that he is leaving Google so he can discuss the dangers of AI candidly.

Jeffrey Hinton, a professor at the University of Toronto and the godfather of deep learning, a field of artificial intelligence that mimics the human brain, said on Monday that the company would be forced to leave the company on Monday, citing a desire to openly debate the implications of deep learning and artificial intelligence. announced that he would quit Possible consequences if it is used by the “bad guys”.

Hinton, a British-Canadian computer scientist, is best known for a series of breakthroughs in deep neural networks, while Yan LeCun and Joshua Bengio won the 2018 Turing Prize, known as the Nobel Prize of Computing. Awarded.

I left the company so that we can talk about the dangers of AI without thinking about how it might affect Google,” Hinton said on Twitter, adding, “Google is very responsible in implementing its technology. I acted with it,” he added.

Google confirmed the 75-year-old’s retirement to CTV News Toronto on Monday, saying the current former employee has retired from his role.

Geoff has made a fundamental breakthrough in AI. We thank him for his ten years of service at Google,” Google chief his scientist Jeff Dean said in a statement Monday.

Hinton’s departure comes at a time when many prominent industry leaders are showing signs of wariness about the technology. In March, Elon Musk co-signed with nearly 3,000 others demanding a moratorium on AI research for at least six months to develop safety protocols. In addition to being responsible, he co-founded OpenAI, the lab that created ChatGPT and GPT-4.

Hinton did not sign the open letter, but told The New York Times on Monday that it was hard to see how it could be prevented from bad actors exploiting it.

Hinton has been an early investor in the hot topic of artificial intelligence. He received his BA in Experimental Psychology from the University of Cambridge in 1970, followed by his PhD. He received his PhD in Artificial Intelligence in 1978 from Edinburgh, England.

He joined Google in 2012 after leading major breakthroughs with two graduate students at the University of Toronto. The team discovered and built a new method of artificial intelligence, neural networks. The team’s first neural network was built and sold to Google for his $44 million.

Neural networks are a deep learning technique that effectively teaches computers how to learn the way humans do by analyzing data, paving the way for machines to classify objects and understand speech recognition.

Since 2013, Hinton has split his time between Google in Mountain View and Toronto.

CTV News Toronto has reached out to Hinton for further comment, but has not yet received a response.

Using files from The Canadian Press.

